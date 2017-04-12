The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team has been flawless in their first 12 Sun Belt Conference games. The 12-0 mark is the best for Louisiana since 2005.

Cajuns fans were treated to the team’s return to Lamson Park. After traveling to South Alabama and Georgia Southern in the previous two weeks, they looked to continue their conference game winning streak and their series winning streak.

Three games later, the Cajuns did both. They improved to 29-5 overall and earned another series sweep. This marks the fourth straight series sweep over a conference opponent.

The weekend featured a doubleheader on Saturday, in which the Cajuns won the first game 3-1 and followed it up with a 11-0 victory.

However, the Trojans gave Louisiana problems in the first matchup. The score was tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, but a pair of home runs by senior Haley Hayden and junior Aleah Craighton sealed the deal. Freshman pitcher Alyssa Denham earned the win on the mound.

Outfielder Aleah Craighton did her best DJ Sanders impression and hit a home run in both of the games. She also tallied three RBIs while going 4-5 in the doubleheader.

The second game was finalized after five innings of play. The Cajuns hit three home runs courtesy of Craighton, Sanders and Corin Voinchè. Pitchers Alex Stewart and Summer Ellyson combined for a shutout and only allowed two hits.

The three-game series concluded on Sunday, when the Cajuns won by the same score of 11-0. A seven run third inning charged Louisiana to the victory. DJ Sanders hit a career-high 19th home run in the game’s final innings. Junior Daniella Chavez finished the game 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs.

Alex Stewart earned her 14th win for the Cajuns by throwing seven strikeouts on 13 batters faced.

As a team, one aspect coaches love to see is mistake-free baseball. The Cajuns were able to avoid errors in the Troy series, as well as the Georgia Southern series. Louisiana has been executing on both ends of the ball without mistakes for six straight games.

The next series for the Cajuns will be against Texas State in San Marcos, Texas. Fresh off a series sweep of South Alabama, the Texas State Bobcats improved to a 29-8 record, 11-3 SBC.

They have a 10-3 home record and have the best ERA in the conference at 1.29. While the Cajuns are first in home runs, the Bobcats are in second, with 31 on the season.

Louisiana will definitely be tested in Texas when they go against the second-best team in the conference.

The first two games of the series will be on Friday. The first game will start at 5 p.m., followed by the second starting at 7 p.m. The third and final game will be Saturday at 2 p.m at Bobcat Softball Stadium.