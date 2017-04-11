April 3

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist that occurred around 9:45 a.m. The Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the call, as well. The cyclist sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

A female reported that her car had been broken into while parked in front of Maxim Doucet Hall. The victim said she had left her doors unlocked, and her wallet containing her driver’s license, debit card, check card, cash rewards card and “B Connected Ruby Card.”

Bryan Guidry, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for beating another individual with a skateboard around 9:30 p.m. at the skate park at 91 St. Julien Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

April 4

A student reported being harassed by another student. Officers made contact with the student and warned them not to contact the victim again. The student was also referred to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

April 5

A student reported injuring her left foot when she fell down in the stairway in Olivier Parking Tower.

Another injury was reported around 2 p.m., when a female student stepped into a hole near a sidewalk on campus.

A female student reported receiving numerous unwanted text messages from a male who police later identified.

April 6

Officers received a report of a rape that had previously occurred on campus in December 2016. A report was generated regarding the case.

April 8

In previous weeks, officers have received multiple reports from the Conference Center regarding loud noises that are believed to be gunshots and/or fireworks. The noises were from vent machines located outside. Emergency maintenance has been notified of the problem.

