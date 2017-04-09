A new report from the University of Oxford on religious attitudes towards death has potentially upended some assumptions about how people view death. Using an analytical technique called “terror management theory,” which posits that many of our social bonding rituals are designed to reduce the fear of dying, they analyzed over 100 unique studies from the last 55 years to hunt for overall trends.

Two sets of people were found to have the least fear of dying. First and foremost is the very devout. Secondly, and more surprising, are atheists. Among the religious, the least fearful were the “intrinsically religious” — i.e. those people who value religion in and of itself instead for its personal or social values (the extrinsically religious).

It’s understandable why the very devout would not fear death. Many of them likely believe they are saved and going to heaven or some other paradise when they die. So what’s to be afraid of? You’ll spend the rest of eternity in love and bliss. I wouldn’t be surprised if some welcome death specifically because they believe that they will receive eternal rewards. I’m sure if asked, most devout worshipers would readily admit they’re going to heaven instead of hell.

This also probably explains why the intrinsically religious show such low fear of death. They are concerned with religious as an end on its own, so they would be most concerned with religious beliefs, including the afterlife. Ascent to the afterlife is their ultimate goal. Extrinsically religious people use religion as a means, with their end goal being more cohesive social bonds. It’s for a worldly, personal benefit, and those benefits disappear with death.

Atheists are a little more surprising. Part of it makes sense — we don’t believe in an afterlife, so what is there to fear? There’s no chance for suffering and torture; in fact, it’s a release from the pain so many people in the world live in. The same way you have no conscious memories from before you’re born, you’ll have no consciousness after you die. It’s no different than falling asleep, except you’re never going to wake up. You merely cease.

But the contrast is that we are left with this one solitary life. Every decision you make carries importance, and death removes the ability to fix any mistakes you’ve made. And it’s impossible to do everything right. Regret is a powerful feeling, and it only intensifies with age because of our dwindling time. The atheists who do fear death probably fear it because it’s so final.

The existentialists were a school of 20th Century philosophers who specifically grappled with the question of how to approach death in an apparently meaningless universe. Most all of them were atheists, and they used a mixture of art, philosophy and politics to remain engaged with the world. It’s a philosophy essentially defiant about our mortality and creating our own existence in a world that refuses to give us answers.

So the best advice I can give is to live your life so that you don’t fear dying. Don’t regret not asking that cute boy out or ignoring your family for your work or not being more adventurous. You may not accomplish everything, but don’t die saying you never tried. A wasted life is what we should fear the most.