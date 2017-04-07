Within the past year, allegations of Russian involvement in the U.S. electoral process, have engulfed the mainstream media. These allegations, purported by top ranking Democrats, have ranged from the GOP failed amendment to provide arms to the Ukraine, which many Democrats criticize the GOP for softening their stance on the Ukraine since, to direct involvement in the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.



For those whom have followed the Russian hearings closely, the empirical evidence collected and provided to the congress from the former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, which asserts that the data collected by the CIA, NSA and FBI provides that Russia was not directly involved in the outcome of the election, consider this information to suffice; case closed.



If the major players in the intelligence community find that there is not a trace of evidence involving tampering of the 2016 election to favor the GOP, then the Democrats are just upset that they lost the presidential election. Democrats, however, still have some unanswered questions.



House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, (R-California) has recently butted heads with ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, (D-California) over whether there was direct collusion amongst an individual from the campaign with an individual from the Russian government. Schiff asserts the question of direct collision was not even investigated by the intelligence community.



When reviewing FBI Director James Comey’s responses to senate members’ questions, the question of collusion is simply provided with an answer of, “The IC report was about what the intelligence community had about what Russia had done. There’s nothing in the report about coordination.” Schiff and many Democrats find the intelligence community’s response to be anything but satisfactory. This continued witch hunt for Russian involvement may be best concluded, in my opinion, that Democrats are still upset by the failure of their infamous leader, Hillary Clinton, from ascending to the office of the presidency.



Although I may not fully support the current administration or the Republicans in Name Only who fill the halls of power, the empirical evidence provided by the intelligence community follows that the Russian government did not have an explicit involvement in U.S. elections. You may be asking, “What about the question of collusion, not directly addressed in the intelligence community’s reports?”



First, I would commend you for asking an excellent question, and second, I would reply with this response: It is not a reach to possibly conclude direct involvement between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, but reasonable doubt will not lead to a conviction. Without empirical evidence of an individual from the Trump campaign exchanging classified information with an individual from the Russian government, the notion raised by House Intelligence Committee member Schiff is nothing more than pure speculation. I would like to also remind the reader that this is not the first time we as a nation have witnessed the potential compromising of our nation’s national security.



Throughout the entirety of the 2016 presidential election, allegations of the mishandling of classified emails while Clinton was secretary of state, flooded the news media and outraged conservatives. During the investigation, the same answer that is being provided by the intelligence community about Russia was asserted by the Clinton campaign and the intelligence community. Evidence of negligence or malfeasances simply was not there. While the act alone was nothing short of being stupid, the evidence of direct knowledge of the purported criminal act could not be provided. Since the induction of our recently elected president, Donald Trump, the Clinton email scandal has become obsolete. The aforementioned comparison begets the question of, does the minority party, despite who is in currently in power, need a reason to raise hell to show their continued dissatisfaction with the outcome of the previous election? Yes.



Our federal government seems to be riddled with corruption from both sides of the aisle that will always have one side up in arms claiming the downfall of our nation. This never-ending cycle of corruption leads me to believe that neither party truly stands for the principles once purported, but rather big government. In short, whatever provides and maintains an increased scope of power to D.C. politicians.



With that said, although Russian involvement in the U.S. electoral process may very well be true, the evidence provided by the intelligence community asserts otherwise. The current allegations are just another reason for Democrats to raise arms against the current administration and Congress and create hell for the GOP the next four, potentially, eight years. After all, we saw the same thing during Barack Obama’s administration. Until we elect representatives who will not kowtow to the Washington Establishment, and will fight for limited, fiscally responsible government, the cycle of corruption will ultimately continue.

