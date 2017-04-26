Well… this is it, Verm. Seth said it. Holly said it. Now I’m saying it.

The Vermilion has given to me more than I ever expected. I came here as the guy whose stories had to be ripped apart and pieced back together. Now I just have Kailey yelling at me to stop spacing my stories and using Calibri font. I began as a staff writer and worked my up from campus editor, managing editor and editor in chief. Of all my time here, nothing could have prepared me for the chaos that was my time as editor.

Within the first month, we found a dead opossum in the men’s restroom, had the house infested with fleas, had to relocate for two weeks and also had the possible threat of mold growing. I could go on. Having the resilient staff we do, we kept giving this paper everything we had.

The spring semester put me through the ringer. My job was being threatened because I wasn’t picking up the slack of others. I became our business manager, found us a new distributor — Jeffery Journet, you’re the best and we are so thankful for you — again, I could go on. I know all of those things may sound minuscule, but in all of this, I managed a staff of over 20 writers and editors, worked a second job and went to class every day — I’m taking 15 hours.

We are at the end of the semester, and it makes me so proud to see that we’re still bringing you the most important and current news. Despite all that’s happened, we never failed you: the student body.

I wouldn’t have survived as editor had it not been for my editors and wonderful staff. What kept me going was walking into each staff meeting and seeing everyone’s face. I know I always got too passionate at meetings and preached, but I’ve only wanted you guys to have the experience I’ve had and grow as writers.

Leah, my managing editor, my heart, I don’t think I’ve expressed my ever present gratitude for you. Thank you. You have been my heartbeat through the last two semesters. I need your warming hugs like we need air to survive. I know I never read your sample articles you sent me two years ago, but after a minute of knowing you, it doesn’t take long to understand that anything with your name on it is nothing short of brilliant. I don’t know another person who’s so deserving of the word.

Kailey. Man, oh man, my Kailey. I tell you too often that you’re my favorite writer, but girl, the skills you have in a newsroom are not given to anybody. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted to be in a writer and I have the pleasure of calling you one of my best friends. Don’t burn this university to the ground. We have to come back and run the journalism program. I’m a lucky guy to be acquainted with you and Leah. I promise I’m going to come over more this summer. It’s in writing, so hold me to it.

Julissa, no pressure, but you’re going to run this place after Leah and Kailey leave. You’re working your way to the top one cute laugh at a time.

Derek and Karley, thank you for stepping up when I needed you both the most. What makes this job fun is knowing there are dependable writers and photographers around. Yellowstone National Park is not ready for you, Karley.

I’m nearing my word count so I want to end with this. When people tell you that you can’t, show them you can. When I became editor, one way or another, it was revealed to me that none of my journalism professors wanted me to be editor and were disgusted by the idea. One professor went as far to tell me to my face that I didn’t deserve it. I even heard it from my own adviser. I believed that for the longest time, but I kept my head up and did the damn thing.

Maybe instead of focusing on who deserves what and who doesn’t, let’s all focus our energy on turning out tomorrow’s journalists. I’ve always been told that journalism is a dying field; it’s not. It’s only evolving, but what’s killing this profession are the professors who refuse to conform to new-age media and instead teach us journalism styles from the 20th century. In all my humbleness, I can proudly say that I was a wonderful editor. I’m ***flawless.

Thank you to everyone who has believed in me, starting with Mrs. Navarro, the first person to ever tell me I had talent as a writer, all the way down to Momma, Poppa, my six siblings, Crystal, Wil, Tristin, AJ, Gardens & Friends, Sophie, Alyssa, Joe, Chelsea, Holly, Seth, Jesse…everyone who’s ever believed in me. Thank you. I’m here because of you.

Farewell, Verm. I love you.

