A week in review

In a week that was highlighted by the rematch against the 2016 Sun Belt baseball co-champions, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team split six games, going three and three on the week.

The Cajuns won 3-1 on Tuesday night in Lake Charles against McNeese before dropping two games on Wednesday against Southeastern. The first game was a continuation of a game from February 20, that was suspended due to rain. The Cajuns lost 15-3 in the second game of the night, their worst loss of the season, in which they hit nine batters in the game.

The Cajuns returned home to Russo Park to play host to the South Alabama Jaguars, who the Cajuns shared the co-champions title with.

The Cajuns outscored the Jaguars 21-9 on the weekend and racked up 31 total hits in the three-game series. The Cajuns won two of the three games. The Cajuns had 17 hits on Friday night, which was a season high for hits in a game.

Looking ahead to this week

Following a midweek Tuesday matchup at home against Nicholls State, the Cajuns will head to Conway, South Carolina to take on the 2016 NCAA Baseball World Series Champion Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers are 19-10 overall, and 7-2 in conference play on the season and have won seven of their last eight games after opening their season losing five of their first nine games.

Junior first baseman Kevin Woodall, Jr., leads the Chanticleers, and the Sun Belt Conference, in homeruns with 10. He also leads the team and conference in RBIs with 29.

The Chanticleer pitching staff is anchored by senior pitcher Alex Cunningham, who earned the save in last year’s world series title game and has a 1.97 ERA in 50 innings this year. Cunningham has also earned Sun Belt pitcher of the week in back to back weeks, the second pitcher to do that this season was Cajuns’ junior pitcher Gunner Leger.

The Chanticleers rank fifth as a team in both pitching and hitting in the Sun Belt.

The following Tuesday, the Cajuns will travel to Metairie to play the LSU Tigers in the annual Wally Pontiff Classic.

Where the Cajuns stack up

Coming into the eighth week of the season, the Cajuns are unranked in every major college baseball ranking with a 16-12 record after falling out of the D1Baseball poll this week. The Cajuns’ Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which quantifies a team’s win loss record, strength of schedule and some other factors sits, at 83rd best in the country according to WarrenNolan.Com.

The Cajuns also lead the Sun Belt in pitching by nearly 65 points with a team ERA of 3.24. The Cajuns are tied for seventh with UL Monroe in the Sun Belt in hitting. The Cajuns rank second in the conference in fielding percentage.