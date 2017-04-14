In just two short weeks, Festival International 2017 will be upon us and downtown Lafayette will be transformed into a who’s who of Francophone musicians and off-brand Coachella-couture disciples.

Kicking off Wednesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. with a performance from Eunice native Geno Delafose (still riding high on his 2007 Grammy nomination for “Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album”) and his French Rockin’ Boogie, Festival International will celebrate French-language and roots music from around the globe.

There are too many tasty acts to sample at Festival, to the point where the only way to truly experience it is to walk erratically through downtown, stumbling over bottles and wrappers and onto something that tickles your ears just right. However, here are a few acts that stand a bit above the rest:

GINKGOA

A collaboration between New York singer and dancer Nicolle Rochelle and French composer and producer Antoine Chantet, GINKGOA is a hybrid of 1920s Parisian jazz arrangements and modern dance production that makes for a unique and enjoyable listening experience. GINKGOA will perform on both April 26 and April 27.

Flow Tribe

This New Orleans six-piece funk-pop crew thrives as much on wack style as they do on dynamic, sweaty dance-party sets. Combining funk grooves with Caribbean rhythms and body-shaking dance beats, Flow Tribe will have you “walking like an animal” one way or another. Catch them April 27.

Dengue Fever

This band is nearly as infectious as the disease for which they are named. Built of members from Los Angeles and Cambodia, Dengue Fever dresses Cambodian pop in ‘60s garage psychedelia and captures a brilliantly complex mood of danger and beauty. Find them April 28 and 29 and get sick.

Sequoia Crosswhite

Sequoia Crosswhite is many things: musician, historian, grass dancer. Hailing from the Cheyenne River Sioux in South Dakota, Crosswhite performs a contemporary homage to his Native heritage through incorporation of traditional flute music into his blend of rock, hip-hop and blues. It’s a fascinating and important look at the complicated love affair with America’s roots. Catch him at one of his three sets: April 28, 29 and 30.

The Viatones

Lafayette natives, The Viatones, are essentially a supergroup built from some of the most talented individuals in the local scene. This hot mess of dudes from Brass Bed, Carbon Poppies and Feufollet plumb classic pop-garage-rock, fuzz it up a bit and force it through an intravenous feeding apparatus right into your frickin’ eyes and feet, in a good way. Don’t miss them on April 29.

Festival International de Louisiane takes place April 26-30 basically in all of downtown Lafayette.

