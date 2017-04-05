Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football player Artez Williams was arrested for alleged rape at a residence hall, KATC reported.

Williams, a current student and former defensive back player from Greenwood, Mississippi, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of second degree rape. According to KATC, the victim and Williams knew each other and, according to the initial police report, the rape was reported on March 27 around 9:20 p.m.

His bond is set at $100,000. According to Jade System, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s record of inmates, Williams’ court date is set for 1 p.m. tomorrow, April 6.

Williams was kicked off the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s football team March 31 for a “violation of team rules.” He transferred to UL Lafayette from Itawamba Community College, according to RaginCajuns.com.

State law states second degree rape is committed when a victim is prevented from resisting the act by force or violence, or if the victim is incapable of resisting after being drugged by the offender.

Prison time for second degree rape ranges from five to 40 years, with parole, probation or suspension of sentence not being available for at least two years.