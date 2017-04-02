With a Republican majority in both the House and the Senate, along with a Republican in the White House, one would assume passing conservative legislation would be quite simple.

In the recent months, the question that has been arising is what does it mean to be a Republican? Since the charge for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, AKA Obamacare, with the American Healthcare Act, or as U.S. Rand Paul commonly refers the legislation to be, “Obamacare Lite,” the GOP has seen a bifurcated shift in ideology. The party of Lincoln has seen dramatic shifts throughout the course of its existence from being the abolitionist Establishment Party to the party of fiscally responsible limited government. Today, we witness a great divide in what it means to be a Conservative.

Libertarian-leaning congressmen such as Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Mike Lee have advocated for the repeal of Obamacare; however, they take what seems to be a radically different position than of their counterparts, such as Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump. Paul and the like advocate for health care to be determined by the free market and not insurance agencies, purporting lower cost and more opportunities for all Americans to receive affordable health care.



This notion delineates who is in charge of health care: the state or the free market. Since the shift to a single payer healthcare system under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government has been in charge of Americans' health care. Under the Ryan plan, the Freedom Caucus Republicans contend, as Sen. Rand Paul said, "There's a new entitlement program … There is also a Cadillac tax or something similar to the Cadillac tax that was in Obamacare. And there's also an individual mandate, believe it or not. Instead of paying the mandate to the government, they're going to tell you, you have to pay the mandate, by law, to an insurance company."



The Freedom Caucus’ notion drives the point of limited government and fiscal responsibility that delineates the divide between the two reason: the GOP has merely evolved into the right-wing Establishment Party, only crafting authoritarian policies.

Public servants such as Paul Ryan and his father, former Rep. Ron Paul, have been the impetus for the liberty movement, which promotes the once Republican ideals of limited, fiscally responsible government. With the GOP’s overarching power in Congress and the White House, now is the time to resort back to our basic principles of a constitutionally restricted, fiscally responsible government that congressmen in the Freedom Caucus represent. It is time to take back our government and restore the liberties provided to humanity by our creator by restoring government to it’s original purpose as cited in the U.S. Constitution, such as national defense, interstate commerce, currency, a post office, and so on. The bifurcated ideology in the GOP is a needed divide to begin the restoration of the GOP to its original principles of a limited, fiscally responsible government.