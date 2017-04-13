Beginning this week, the Vermilion will be introducing a new column called the “Lafayette Luncheonette.” Written under the name Ferrera Rochét, the column will be our food critic’s piece. We hope reviews will be full of variety from on-campus to off-campus, fast food to fine dining and things like a well-prepared steak to something like various cups of Top Ramen.

Although these segments will feature real opinions, we hope it’ll be something fun for us and for readers.

The column will have a dining choice for the week, with a little description of what the place is like, what the food was like and a final ruling on if it’s a good choice or not. Finally, there will be a little rank or score given to each choice.

We hope we get suggestions from students on places, dishes or snacks to try so please feel free to submit any suggestions of things you think we should give a try to the Lafayette Luncheonette email that follows. Thank you all so much for giving this a read, and I hope you enjoy it.

Please submit with your name and classification so we can give you a special thanks for the idea.

thelafayetteluncheonette@gmail.com