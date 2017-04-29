With spring break just this past week, I decided to sit down and try a couple of candies my local retail stores had to offer in the spirit of spring and Easter’s interesting concentration on various chicken or egg-shaped oddities. Of course, with a holiday like Easter, the options are endless in what you can purchase for a kid’s Easter basket, or just for you to pop into your mouth with constant regret far into the spring and summer seasons. I grabbed just a few to sample, and here is what I thought of them.

Peeps Confetti Egg (Strawberry)

(2 out of 5)

I had honestly hoped to stay away from Peeps this holiday season, but with their constant availability around spring, there was no way out. Seeing this on the shelf of the candy section in Target, I took a slow breath and grabbed it. It wasn’t so much the marshmallow I was worried about. When I took it out of the packaging, it just sort of solidified that for me because the entire thing looks like it’s covered in shattered stained glass. Taste wise, I’ll grant it wasn’t that bad. It’s just the typical Peeps taste but with a whisper of fake strawberry. At 100 calories each, gluten-free and generally tasteless, they’re OK if you’re into that sort of thing.

Vanilla Cupcake M&M’S

(4 out of 5)

I was decently excited to see this, to be honest. As a fan of M&M’S, I have rarely come across one of their limited-time flavors I didn’t like. When I opened up the bag, it smelled like fresh cake. All the pieces are in the pastel colors we often see during spring. They tasted just as good as I thought they would. They’re white chocolate-based (or so the bag says), but they taste just like that thing your parents tell you not to do while they’re baking: eat the batter straight out of the bowl. I’d suggest these as something to try for pretty much anyone.

Carrot Cake HERSHEY’S Kisses

(2 out of 5)

All right; I’m not even totally sure where to start with these things. I knew I had to buy them as soon as I saw them, but not in a good way. I don’t like carrot cake, and I couldn’t imagine these would be any better. As soon as I opened the bag, the smell of carrot cake and cream cheese frosting flooded the air. Also, they’re freaking orange. I’m not talking about just the wrappers; the entire candy is a horrendous orange. The taste is almost entirely the cream cheese frosting, and although they’re not awful, they’re really rich, and I find them unbearably sweet. Really not my sort of thing, but I admit, a carrot cake fan would probably like them.

Cadbury Mini Eggs VS M&M’S Eggs

(4 out of 5) (3 out of 5)

First of all, I love Cadbury Mini Eggs. Likely my favorite candy of the season, the tiny eggs come in pastels with a dappled effect on their candy shell and great chocolate inside. When I saw the M&M’s Eggs, I wanted to present a sort of comparison between them. The M&M’S Eggs are surprisingly not too spectacular. They’re good, but no different in taste than any other M&M, just a little bigger to look like eggs. All-in-all, pretty good if you’re an M&M lover.