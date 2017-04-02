Donald Trump is no stranger to lying. This isn’t a matter of opinion, but an indisputable fact. From Electoral College votes to voter fraud to European terror attacks, Trump, without fail, delivers lie after lie, all the while still maintaining an impressive 37 percent approval rating.

What does this mean for his presidency? On his lies alone: nothing. Trump can and will continue to lie day in and day out, and that in and of itself will do nothing to change our situation. To expect change from his actions alone is to expect a broken refrigerator to unplug itself.

One thing has made itself abundantly clear: Direct action — that is, protest — has had a massive effect on U.S. government. Town halls are being abandoned by Republicans out of fear of protesters, and some brave souls like Marco Rubio have even deserted their offices. Protests across the country during the travel ban’s first round decidedly led to its defeat. The GOP health care bill might have passed had it not been for the massive backlash of constituents in the streets, on the phones and at town halls. The GOP is terrified — and justly so. Trump will never admit it, but he, too, is afraid at what will come of his failing presidency.

“If you do not hit it, it will not fall.” We must keep these words in mind as we move forward. Trump will not fall on his own accord, and we must not rely on government to cease his operations. Protests’ effectiveness is proven time and time again, and that must be our ground zero.

Let me make this perfectly clear: we needn’t wait on Trump to hit a “maximum lie” limit; every word Donald Trump utters could be a lie, and it would not matter in the very least. What matters is his actions. So far, the poor, women, people of color and LGBTQIA+ folks face imminent violence at every waking moment all due to Trump’s grotesque expansion of the U.S.’ already heinous treatment of marginalized groups.

I do not care in the least bit that Trump lies more than he speaks. I couldn’t care less about his tax returns. I don’t care that he looked silly when he pretended to drive a truck the other day. What I care about, and what should be the main focus toward any political body, are the actions he takes. So far, the GOP’s control of the federal government has led to violent acts toward the planet in the form of regulation cuts, toward the third world via (failed) military raids and drone strikes, and toward every non-wealthy human in the country in the form of a budget that looks like it was made by John Rockefeller.

My plea is this: Don’t expect silly, feeble acts from Trump such as laughable lies and outrageous actions to lead to a Trump downfall. We need not expect the change so desperately needed to be handed to us by those who reproduce its very flaws – namely, the entire U.S. government. Direct action works. Why not use it?

Eventually, Trump will look a reporter in the eye and claim he never ran for office. This will be the day after we take him out of there ourselves.