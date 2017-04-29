The past year has seen massive strides in the awareness of mental illness in music — with artists coming forward to share the issues they deal with or have dealt with — but there remains an unfortunate and harmful tendency to glamorize mental illness when it comes both to artists and regular people.

Lady Gaga wrote an open letter addressing her battle with PTSD; Kehlani addressed the backlash she received after her depression pushed her to attempt suicide; Noisey put Olly Alexander on the phone with the chief executive of one of the UK’s leading music charities and had them talk about how to help musicians struggling with mental illness. Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar have both addressed the relation between fame, anxiety and depression, subverting, by their public acknowledgment, the traditionally prized hyper-masculine constructs of emotional inscrutability and internalization that for a long time defined their art form.

Kanye’s “Life of Pablo” was as much a coded thinkpiece on depression and emotional entropy as it was on god complexes and celebrity culture. Aimee Mann’s latest record (literally called “Mental Illness”) explored the internal anguish of isolation and depression against a beautiful backdrop of stripped-down Americana waltzes. Sam Ray, through his Ricky Eat Acid project, put out “Talk to You Soon,” a chaotic, cathartic glimpse at the kind of paralyzing anxiety that keeps you on the bedroom floor, beneath the cross.

It’s no big secret that mental illness has, in broad terms, been misrepresented and essentially made into an enviable commodity. You can look to the aestheticization of mental illness that permeates websites like Tumblr, where illnesses like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and anorexia are appropriated and exploited as though it is a desirable attribute that puts one in an exclusive and “cool” clique of misunderstood misfits like a cyber-goth John Hughes spinoff.

It’s complicated, though, because websites like this also provide a valuable kind of virtual support group for teens, young adults and even adolescents struggling with these illnesses who may not, for whatever reason, feel comfortable or safe communicating their problems in a more open way; yet it becomes a rabbit-hole into a dark horror land where the illness is what keeps you “cool” and “different” and becomes prized, however unintentionally. And this is where it becomes doubly harmful, in that the reality of mental illness is cheapened into a cyclical, self-congratulatory aesthetic and leaves the true anguish of it out in the cold.

It’s like an alternate-reality John Green novel where the troubled-but-beautiful girl never finds redemption; the Urban Outfitters of emotional vulnerability in which similarly-affected demographics group together and, in trying to build a healthy outlet for their issues, are sucked into the glamorization and aestheticization of their illness however hard they swim against it.

It should be noted that the glamorization only really occurs online, in tabloids and private consciousness. If you see someone depressed in real life, it doesn’t look attractive; it looks sad and terrible because it is. If you see a black-and-white Tumblr picture that says “everyone has a chapter they don’t read out loud,” it looks attractive because you can project yourself onto it; it’s the kind of sterile aphorism that provides a handle of relatability for grasping onto amidst a complex virtual landscape built from anonymous posers diluting the community of anonymous sufferers sharing healthy, positive messages and hotline numbers.

The touchstones are Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Ian Curtis: musical and cultural icons who died young at the hands of substance abuse that stemmed from their struggles with mental illness. They’ve become martyrs to their art, which imparts a value to their output that gives similarly affected people a double-edged sword in that they have both figures to look to for inspiration — figures who, despite their internal battles, accomplished great and beautiful things — yet these artists become defined by their illness, and not their art, leading to the wrongful impression that mental illness is a validation of artistic pursuit. It’s because we see artists who manage to create through the struggle of their illness as being noble: The “troubled artist” trope is almost as harmful as it is true. The therapeutic qualities of artistic pursuit are undeniable, and there are vast numbers of artists who have struggled with mental illness and produced incredible art, from Ernest Hemingway to Brian Wilson, but the glamorization of someone which causes individuals massive amounts of emotional pain is messed up.

Mental illness is not aesthetic; it’s an illness.

