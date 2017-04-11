The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Government Association discussed the annual campus cleanup turnout and the forthcoming University of Louisiana System Day in Baton Rouge planned for next week.

Vice President Mary McMahon said the campus cleanup was an overall success, however, the turnout wasn’t as expected. Of the 250 students that registered, only 100 participated.

“We had some trouble with organization sign-up for the event,” she said.

Treasurer Thomas Schumacher announced that the SGA Banquet will be held at the Hilliard Museum from 6-8 p.m. on April 24. The art director will be opening up the museum portion of the building for SGA’s viewing pleasures.

UL System Day, a day designed to encourage interaction between legislators and students is slated for April 19 in Baton Rouge. The meeting is set to last at least two hours. More details are still pending on the activities normal students will be doing during this time, as the meeting was intended for only SGA presidents from different universities.

President Wil Perkins reminded all senators to contact their academic deans for building improvements. These initiatives, after finalized, will be sent to the SGIC committee.

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance requested full TOPS in their budget. A final decision has yet to be made.

College runoff elections will be April 12-13, between the colleges of business, liberal arts, arts and sciences.

UPC will be hosting silent headphone disco. It will take place at 9 p.m. April 12 on Boucher Street.

Oludamilola Adesiyun received $188 to attend the National Society of Black Engineers National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri from March 29-April 2.

Printmaking Research and Education Student Society received $700 to defer their cost of attending the Southern Graphics Conference in Atlanta from March 15-18.

NAMI on campus received $200 to attend the NAMI Louisiana 2017 State Conference.

Amirhossein Tavanaei received $200 to attend the International Joint Conference on Neural Networks in Anchorage, Alaska.

Oladapo Shafih Akinyemi received $200 to attend the American Society of Mechanical Engineers Turbo Expo Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ahmed M Sammoud received $200 to attend the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Symposium in Baltimore.

Ariana Rupp received $200 to attend the Joint Meeting of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists in Austin, Texas.

Amendment number 7 is still pending. This amendment is planned to amend the Rules Governing Elections.