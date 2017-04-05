Role models play an integral part in a person’s development. Whether it’s on a personal or professional level, people generally have a person they look up to. They show us a way to go on about living life through example. But what if you don’t have someone to look up to? What if you’ve never seen people like you on television, and you don’t know of anyone else that’s like you?

I can tell you that it’s incredibly lonely.



I grew up in a small town with people who did just about everything the same, and I always felt like an outsider. I even felt the labels I used for myself never fit quite right. When I started going online, I discovered that people I knew of identified as transgender. I was able to see them document their journey on YouTube, and I began to question my own gender, putting myself on the path of self-discovery of what gender meant to me. That is what makes Transgender Day of Visibility so beautifully essential.

It was originally created by the head of Transgender Michigan, Rachel Crandall, in 2010, but has since been upheld since 2013 by Trans Student Educational Resources.

Observed on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility serves to shine a light on a group of people that Western society has marginalized for centuries while simultaneously taking actions to fight back against these injustices. TSER said it best: “This is a day of empowerment and getting the recognition we deserve!”

Transgender Day of Visibility has grown and taken different forms on a person-to-person basis. People have had discussions and events to honor it, and it has also extended to social media platforms such as Twitter. The hashtags #TDOV and #MoreThanVisibility allow transgender people to celebrate themselves and their communities while encouraging those who are able to get involved in their community any way they can. It is especially crucial for transgender children and teens to see that they can persevere and live fulfilling and happy lives. Among students, 80 percent feel unsafe at school because of their gender expression, while 58.7 percent had experienced verbal harassment due to their gender expression. Nearly 41 percent of all transgender people have reported attempting suicide.

These numbers are staggering when noted that transgender people only make up 0.6 percent of the population of the U.S. — even more so because the number of all Americans who have attempted suicide is 1.6 percent. The discrimination and violence that transgender people experience has been proven to be the roots of trans suicides. It shows in the increased discrimination occurring with trans people of color and higher rates of suicide as a result. Nearly half of all transgender people have experienced physical abuse due to their identity, but 67 percent of all hate crime homicides were transgender women of color.

Not only is this day important for transgender people across the globe, serves as a powerful reminder to everyone that trans people exist. They are here, and they take up space. Trans people are your blue or white-collar workers alike; they are friends, children, parents and spouses. They enjoy their lives just like every other person on the planet does. When transgender people are able to live as themselves freely, there’s a noticeable difference. Trans people with strong support are 82 percent less likely to attempt suicide. Cisgender people are not entitled to understanding all of the inner workings of trans people’s bodies and personal lives. However, it is important for people to be familiarized with people that are different from themselves. Above all, cisgender people must recognize that transgender people are just that — people. People who have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness entitled to every American.