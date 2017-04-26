Not many people like to talk about mental health. For many neurotypical people, the idea that something in your head is making you sick just doesn’t get through to them. You’ll always hear the usual from people like this: eat healthy, pray, exercise and etc. Trans people need to hear more about finding someone to talk to and seeking accessible professional help. Accessible is the key word. Not everyone can seek help or medication due to poverty or lack of support. There is also a lot of shame surrounding being mentally ill. Many people do not seek help until it’s too late — if they seek help at all.

While family is important, transgender people want to have partners and friends just as everyone else does. They want to exist in peace and live their lives to their fullest potential. I wanted the voices of transgender people to be heard, and people to listen. So, I sought out to ask the questions that not everyone wants to answer.

When it comes to mental illness related specifically to trans people, there are many common misconceptions. Being transgender is not a mental illness. However, transgender people can struggle with mental health; it varies from person to person.

There are a few things that must be taken into account when we talk about this topic. The first thing is that external forces can and do impact one’s mental health. That old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words may never hurt me” doesn’t really cut the mustard anymore. The current attitude of the United States towards trans people is improving, but we still have a very long way to go in terms of education and acceptance.

Gwen Howat, 18, a computer science major at UL Lafayette who uses they/them pronouns to self-identify, said they have noticed that although the university practices diversity and acceptance, some students are not as accepting.

“I remember one time, I was walking back to my dorm at night and I passed up two girls talking about I guess a trans female student, saying ‘You wanna identify as whatever, that’s fine, but I don’t want you in my building,’” they said. “I didn’t do anything to you. Why are you so mad?”

Howat identifies as agender, meaning they do not align with any gender. They also identify as transgender and said identifying as a transgender individual worsens pre-existing illnesses such as ADD, anxiety and depression.

“(Being trans) definitely made it worse. Before I was having anxiety about school and grades, feeling proud of myself. Now I’ve also got to worry about my parents finding out things like that– who I can come out to, just in day-to-day life,” they said. “It’s always in the back of my head.”

Trans people fear for their lives when they go out in public, and with good reason. Transgender women are still being murdered at alarming rates — 67 percent of all hate crime homicide victims are transgender women of color. To add insult to injury, trans people of color are six times more likely to experience physical violence when interacting with the police. About half of the trans community has experienced rape or sexual assault. Verbal harassment from others due to their gender expression isn’t new for trans students– 58.7 percent reported experiencing it. Another 49 percent of trans people have reported experiencing mental and physical abuse. To put things into perspective, this group of people only accounts for 0.6 percent of the population of the U.S. Transgender people have no control over these outside forces, and feeling powerless and fearful will weigh a person down.

However, there are things that are in their control. Dealing with mental health is always a work in progress. Most people don’t get officially diagnosed with anything up until about age 18, but when you are able to learn about your mental illness and see what works to help alleviate it just a little, it allows you to learn to live with this aspect of yourself. Mental illness is not curable, but there are ways to manage it. What makes all the difference for transgender people, though is to feel accepted. When transgender youth have supportive parents, 72 percent reported life satisfaction, as opposed to the 32 percent of those without. The same study found that trans youth with supportive parents also felt that they had excellent or good mental health, while only 15 percent of those without reported the same. There are also reports of higher self-esteem, lower depression and suicide rates, and little to no housing problems for trans youth who feel accepted.

Asked how Howat practices self-care, they said they seek friends’ support, play video games, strum the guitar or listen to music. Howat said being mentally healthy, to them, means living as themselves unapologetically.

“When I don’t have to think about feeling accepted or not — any day where I can just wake up and feel good throughout the whole day. Getting work done while still having time to myself — those are pretty good days,” they said.