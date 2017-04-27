An unusually scandalous judgeship race will end in a runoff this Saturday when either Candyce Perret or Susan Theall, both Republicans, is elected to fill the vacant seat on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.

“There’s no reason why this election is really this hot,” said Pearson Cross, Ph.D., a political science professor and assistant dean of liberal arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “We’ve seen this recently, though; the elections for the judiciary are getting politicized.”

The winner will serve the remaining eight years of Jimmy Genovese’s 10-year term. He was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in November.

The woman elected will represent District 3, which encompasses Acadia, Allen, Iberia, Lafayette, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion Parishes. The entire circuit, based in Lake Charles, encompasses 21 parishes and has 12 judges.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

This politicization Cross mentioned seems to have drawn in more campaign contributions than a typical Louisiana judgeship race. According to the Louisiana Ethics Administration Program, Perret raised a total of $547,506 through April 20. She has spent $483,010, more than half of which went to Arsement Media Group for consulting, data and research and production fees.

These figures are in stark contrast to those for Theall’s campaign, which has raised only $125,511 as of April 20, including in-kind contributions of $19,405, since she began campaigning in January. She has spent $75,738 during her campaign.

“I think Perret’s chances are very good,” Cross opined.

He noted Theall is well-known in the surrounding areas, but said he thinks Perret’s ability to purchase widespread advertising might carry her onto the Court of Appeal.

Perret captured the plurality in the March 25 primary with 16,599 votes, or 41 percent. Theall was a close second with 14,849 votes, or 37 percent. The third candidate, Vanessa Anseman, received 9,058 votes, or 22 percent. Perret led in every parish except Lafayette, where Theall came out first.

Anseman has not endorsed either candidate in the runoff.

“I was really surprised Perret did as well as she did, frankly,” Cross said, citing the stories that circulated during her campaign that called Perret’s character into question. Each candidate faced her share of adversity during the campaign.

Articles published in The Daily Iberian and The Independent reported Perret’s 2004 arrest for public nudity on a Florida beach. The Independent also reported a restraining order filed against her by ex-fiancé John Houghtaling II. It also reported the FBI’s investigation of her husband, Hunter’s, company, for which she was counsel in 2013 and which she ran while he faced health issues.

Perret never responded to the allegations.

In early March, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor filed suit alleging Anseman did not meet the 10-year practice requirement to serve as an appeals judge. A week before the primary, a St. Landry Parish judge ruled she was just shy of the requirement. Anseman appealed the decision to the 3rd Circuit and it was overturned five days before the election.

Theall saw the least media attention, but did not emerge unscathed. The Independent published an article citing suspicious loans she received during her 2011 campaign for a 15th Judicial District judgeship. In the article, she admitted the loans totaled more than $100,000.

“With those kind of scandals and allegations, it certainly gives people pause because character is really the main thing you look for in a judge,” Cross said.

NAME: Candyce Perret

AGE: 46

PARTY: Republican

HOMETOWN: Marksville

OCCUPATION: Attorney; general counsel and co-owner of The Perret Group, LLC

EDUCATION: earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver in 1992 and her J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans Law School in 1997

Candyce Perret won seven of the eight parishes in the primary, giving her a first-place position going into the runoff.

“I was very excited and humbled to be in first place,” she said. She said this was a “testament” to her work on the campaign trail.

Perret said she focused on meeting as many voters as possible during the primary campaign. She said she concentrated on visiting the surrounding parishes as well as meeting with groups in Lafayette.

Perret said she has not changed her campaign tactics for the runoff.

“I’m trying to attend as many events as I can and meet as many voters as I can,” she said. “I’ve changed nothing.”

She has, however, made herself more available for forums with her opponent since the primary. During the initial campaign, Perret did not speak with media outlets or engage in debates with her opponents. In the runoff campaign, she has met with Theall in three public forums and spoken with the media, including this interview.

“I think what really put me as the frontrunner was my hard work,” Perret said, noting she is a first-time candidate.

Perret added she is confident she can secure most of Anseman’s supporters’ votes and will do everything she can to gain their support.

Though her checkered past has turned away some voters, others argued that Perret’s past will not affect her performance as a judge.

“Her past has nothing to do with what she has to do in the future,” said Crystal Taylor, a 2016 UL Lafayette graduate, who earned a master’s degree in mental health counseling. “People do things and they make mistakes.

“If anything, having been in certain situations, she would be more empathetic to the lesser crimes committed,” Taylor reasoned.

Olatunde Soyombo, 33, a former journalism student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, predicted students will vote for Perret solely because her advertisements.

“As a student, I really don’t know that anyone cares. I would say that students would lean more towards Perret because they see her everywhere,” stated Soyombo. “To be honest, I just want more people to pay attention. I don’t know if they are; it seems like students would probably go for Perret because she has a softer face or a softer look.”

Perret has been practicing law for 20 years. She was the Marksville city prosecutor from 1998-2001. She is currently a general counsel and co-owner of The Perret Group, LLC, in Lafayette. She was a law clerk for the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal from 2004-2006. She was also president of the Avoyelles Parish Bar Association from 2001-2002.

She and her husband have three sons.

NAME: Susan Theall

AGE: 60

PARTY: Republican

HOMETOWN: Jennings

OCCUPATION: Attorney; family court district judge in the 15th Judicial District, 2011-2015. 1995; former board member of the Louisiana Bar Foundation.

EDUCATION: B.A., University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette), 1980; J.D, Loyola University New Orleans, 1985

Susan Theall said in an interview in her office last week the true difference between her and her opponent, Candyce Perret, is experience.

Theall said she believes her tenure in the area as a known lawyer or judge gives her an advantage that money can’t buy.

“It really does just boil down to experience. If you look at it, I’ve practiced law for 31 years,” Theall said. “I’ve been acknowledged as a lawyer. Lawyers, and the community, know me as alawyer and a judge. People don’t know Candyce as a lawyer.”

Theall also said she have been recognized by Martindale Hubbell, a rating organization is used as a source to find reliable lawyers, as “very distinguished with high integrity.”

“If you look at Mrs. Perret’s rating, she’s not rated, which says to me her peers doesn’t know who she is,” Theall suggested. “There are 1,800 lawyers in this eight-parish area; a majority of them have never heard of her as a lawyer. I’m the only candidate who has actually been out there practicing law and known as a lawyer. I believe that’s part of the reason I did so well in the primary. People know who I am, I’ve been out there for a long time.”

Asked if she is concerned with the amount of contributions being made to Perret’s campaign, Theall replied, “I know that she has more money available to her, she has wealthy supporters. I believe in the goodness of the people in this area. I believe that people are tired of seeing elections bought and they particularly don’t want to see judicial races bought.”

Shalanda Plowden, a junior history and pre-law major at UL Lafayette, said she’s heard much more about Theall than Perret and she actually had the opportunity to meet Theall.

“I’ve actually had the opportunity to meet Theall and she is a wonderful lady in general,” Plowden said. “When I did research on her, I found that she’s the most qualified, which she likes to tell people. She’s amazing and I really believe she should be the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.”

Plowden, who is also the public relations chair for UL College of Republicans, said she looked at Perret’s campaign, but said she believes Theall has the upper hand in the runoff. She also said it’s important that people make the right decision so that justice is dispensed properly.

“We need the best representative for us in regards to the law. Our future is in her hands,” Plowden stated. “ Everything is connected in Louisiana, obviously, so if we have a broken link, our state cannot prosper. If we have someone not upholding the law in the best way possible, how the heck are we supposed to have any foundation in our state?”

Theall attributed the low voter turnout in the primary to people being accustomed to an October election and some areas lacking items on the ballot to get people out to vote. She said she believes Lafayette Parish, which she won in the primary, will have a high turnout because of Lafayette’s school board tax being on the ballot.

“Who’s going to go out and vote? That’s who you target,” Theall said.

Theall was president, vice president and treasurer of the Lafayette Parish Bar Association family law subsection. She was granted a specialization in family law in 1995. She was elected as family court judge in 2011 but was defeated for re-election in 2015. She has been named a “Super Lawyer” on six separate occasions.

Kailey Broussard, Devin Cochran, Devin King and Chelsea Yaeger contributed to this report as part of an assignment in the Public Affairs Reporting class.