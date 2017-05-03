Spirituality is the sun to the soul’s night. It is only through the rays of the spirit, can the heart glow, just like a full moon. But how can one make sure that their spirituality is at a point where their heart is glowing? What does it actually mean for the heart to glow? This glow comes from the balance of inward and outward spirituality.

In Islam, we have five central pillars to our faith. We testify that there is no deity to be worshipped except Allah and that Muhammad (peace be upon him) is his messenger. The second is prayer, third is paying alms, fourth is fasting during Ramadan and, lastly, the pilgrimage. When one reads the second chapter of the Qur’an, prayer is mentioned.

“This is a Book, about which there is no doubt, a guidance for those conscious of Allah. Who believe in the unseen, establish prayer, and spend out of what We have provided for them.” (2:2-3)

While we can claim to feel God’s presence, or see His signs, we still have not experienced God in a method implementing any of our cognitive senses. Aside from certain prophets (Moses, Muhammad), no human has been able to see God, let alone hear Him. Having faith in God’s presence, as I have mentioned earlier, is believing in the unknown. Once one attains this belief in the unknown, the next step is prayer. In Islam, we are prescribed five mandatory daily prayers. There are additional prayers that can be done, but what is the point of prayer? Is prayer just a way for us to get our stretches in while vehemently uttering the verses of the Qur’an? Or are they for show to those around us?

Prayer is our way of exercising our spirituality in a physical manner. We as humans tend to separate our physical feelings from our spiritual feelings simply because the physical and spiritual aspects about us seem alien to each other. But if one was to envision their inner spirituality and physical spirituality as a cup; although separate, they will both be filled with the same substance. When one prays, he or she fulfills one-fifth of their physical spirituality cup; that same substance falls into the inner spirituality cup. The same process goes on for the second-fifth prayer in a day. Once the next day comes, the physical spirituality cup is empty, and needs to be replenished, but your inner spirituality cup stays at its level, and craves to take in more of this spiritual substance. Prayer isn’t the only source of this “spiritual substance” that falls into your physical spiritual cup, but a major and necessary one.

Within the sun, there is a process that allows an immense amount of energy to be released. Through intense pressure and heat, the hydrogen atoms within the sun go through nuclear fusion causing the creation of helium. When comparing this process in the sense of spiritual practice, it is our prayers and meditation that creates this inward spiritual energy

In conclusion, prayer is the catalyst to increase inner spirituality. In order to have a complete sense of spirituality, one must combine the inward and outward actions. Belief without action is lazy, and action without belief ensures misguidance. Verily Allah knows best.