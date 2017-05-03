“Mental health,” now more than ever, is at the forefront of nearly every conversation regarding societal well-being all the way to how we perceive our daily experiences. Over the past 60-70 years, both psychology and medical science have undergone noticeable transformations. The question is this: have these changes been for better or worse?

Two entities of mental health have appeared and asserted themselves over the past half-century: cognitive behavioral therapy, a psychological school of thought (or “modality”), and an overwhelming presence of the pharmaceutical industry, especially in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

I argue here that both of these “advances” in mental health services have not only been ineffective, but are utilized and made legitimate for the massive financial gain and authoritarian power of the wealthy.

The CBT was co-founded by two U.S. psychologists. The founding principle of CBT is as follows: thoughts create feelings, feelings create behavior and behavior reinforces thoughts. Though simple, this cornerstone entails an unsettling narrative: our symptoms, whether they be depression, anxiety, and so on, are all our fault, and perpetuated by our conscious choices. Patients of CBT are subject to “homework,” flowcharts, powerpoints and much more. Because of the simplicity of the therapy, CBT is literally being done by computers. Imagine walking into therapy and your first question being: “on a scale of 1-5, how sad are you?”

In the end, CBT is cheap and keeps people working. However, there are other factors involved.

At the time of its conception, CBT had massive statistical backing; however, after treatment, patients more often than not relapsed into their depression, anxiety, etc. A study done in Norway showed that the effectiveness of CBT since the first 70s statistics has fallen by half.

The conclusion: 75 percent of patients undergoing the (already violently filtered) testing did not get well. CBT is not an effective form of therapy.

Next, “Big Pharma” — what’s the connection? Here, I’ll turn to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (the DSM), the “Bible” of mental health. The psychiatrist need only follow the patient’s symptoms so as to diagnose them with a specific mental disorder and recommend the proper treatment (pills).

The DSM generates over $5 million yearly for the American Psychological Association, and its diagnoses are directly tailored to specific drug treatment; what this means is that pharmaceutical companies are creating drugs and tailoring hundreds of mental “disorders” so as to have a market for their products.

So what’s the answer? I, and many others who share this critique, would unanimously agree: depth-psychology. More specifically, Freudian psychoanalysis.

We’re told Freud was but a failed scientist, and every one of his advances have been disproven, thus rendering him and his modality useless in today’s mental health sphere; this couldn’t be further from the truth. Though Freud himself is up for debate, psychoanalysis (the supposedly “anti-scientific” modality) has shown to be, at the very least, equally as effective as CBT, and, more often, much better.

Psychoanalysis simply means the acknowledgement and understanding of the unconscious mind. According to Freud, symptoms are simply reflexes of unconscious desires, hindered by years of repression during childhood. Opposed to CBT, the goal isn’t to treat on a symptomatic basis, but one of individual background.

The point is this: CBT, the DSM and hordes of pills don’t happen by accident. If this were truly a competition based on merit, none of these treatments would be as powerful as they are.

Who has power? Those with wealth. Who gains from these treatments? I’ll leave that for you to decide.