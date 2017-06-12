The harsh realities of being a college football coach are amplified by public perception. They go hand-in-hand. The expectations for a coach to win instantly as they take the reigns of a program, while molding athletes into thriving individuals, provide tough criteria to be deemed a successful coach.

Many universities and programs have experienced losing seasons, on-field struggles, coaching scandals and player antics. The public views the head coach as solely accountable for all of these things and expect them not to happen during his tenure.

Ragin’ Cajuns football has seen tough times before. Going 0-10 in the 1973 season to a 3-9 season under former coach Rickey Bustle in 2010 can put a strain on the culture of UL Lafayette football.

Enter Mark Hudspeth.

Curiosity surrounded the hiring of new head coach Hudspeth as he charged his way into the position full of spark and enthusiasm. His personality fueled a 9-4 season in his first year and the first of four New Orleans Bowl wins.

Hudspeth was taking the football program to the next level. Louisiana went on to four straight seasons of nine wins. Before Hudspeth, they have not had a winning season since 2005 (6-5).

All was going well. In 2014, Hudspeth received a prodigious raise in his new contract. The bump in his salary made him the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference. The only worry for fans was a big time program taking Hudspeth away.

Enter controversy.

Allegations from the NCAA regarding former assistant coach David Saunders altering ACT exams scores for prospects started the fire. Five players in the investigation signed with the Cajuns, but it did not stop there. Saunders failed to agree to follow up with an NCAA investigation for paying the living and educational expenses for athletes entering the program.

The university was found not guilty of these allegations and the view of institutional control was intact. There were penalties, however. The NCAA reduced the amount of scholarships the program can give and 22 total wins were vacated from 2011-2014, including two of the New Orleans Bowl championships.

Hudspeth was not at fault in the eyes of the NCAA.

The Cajuns started on the road to recovery with a bumpy 4-8 season in 2015.

Then a video of four players rapping “F— Donald Trump” by YG and Nipsey Hussle hit the internet. The video was released two days after Trump won the presidential election.

Hudspeth issued an apology that was not well received with the public.

“It’s also disappointing that so many people have vilified a few 19-year-olds making some immature decisions,” he said in the statement, “and then they were the same ones that voted for someone that has done much worse by grabbing a female in the private areas.”

Louisiana had another losing season, but made an appearance in their fifth New Orleans Bowl in six years. They lost to Southern Mississippi. Even though the Cajuns suffered another losing season, there were signs of hope that the program was getting back on track from a football viewpoint.

However, the backlash of the those comments reflected in attendance and ticket sales. Hudspeth’s job security became uneasy as support for the Louisiana head coach evaporated.

Concerns are only growing as more and more stories about the program come to light. On April 5, former UL Lafayette football player Artez Williams was charged with second-degree rape that allegedly occurred while he was still on the team. A few weeks later, a story broke out of 13 UL Lafayette football players committing theft and they were all arrested and charged.

Louisiana football head coach Mark Hudspeth is under heat from the Cajun community in the midst of actions of the program’s athletes.

When you look at the history of sports, head coaches are, understandably, the first to be held accountable. Former head coach for the University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys, Barry Switzer told SportsDayDFW’s “Ballzy” podcast hosts Kevin Sherrington and Barry Horn that it starts and ends with the head coach.

“In an athletic program, the coach has got to be held responsible for the actions and behaviors of his players,” Switzer said. “Even though we can’t spend 24 hours a day with the 100 players that are out there … it’s our job every day.”

The former NCAAF and NFL head coach is not the only college coach with that mindset. Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari went on Mike Lupica’s radio show and gave his thoughts on a coach’s accountability.

“All I can tell you is this: If it happens on your campus, and it happens with your assistants and those people, you probably have a pretty good idea of what’s going on,” he said.

It is unfair to place sole responsibility on Hudspeth for the recent events. To ask one man to control the decisions each player makes off the field is not reasonable. Unfortunately, the reality of college football is a brutal one. As quickly as coach Hudspeth turned the program around, the actions of players and staff mixed with public opinion have tarnished those accomplishments.

Mark Hudspeth lifted the culture of Louisiana football and brought success to the university from the first day he was hired as head coach.

Hudspeth told The Daily Advertiser, “I take full ownership of the recent issues within our program.”

Hudspeth understands why he is receiving such criticism. The public perception is the head coach is responsible for the actions within the program. The team is a mirror image of the coach. The situations that have occurred in the past year and a half will taint Hudspeth’s time with the Cajuns. Is it completely fair? Maybe not, but that is the nature of sports.