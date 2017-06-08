UL Lafayette commit Colin Troxler ended his career with Mississippi Gulf Coast with a NCAAJ Division II Individual Championship.

Troxler is no stranger to Louisiana. After attending and playing golf for Hahnville High School, the Luling native will join the Cajuns’ golf team in the fall. His first action for Louisiana will be at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in September. This will be his transition to a Division I player. Cajuns golf head coach Theo Sliman says he is “anxious to get (Troxler) on campus.”

The 6-foot-2-inch talent created enough space between himself and the rest of the competition by winning the title by four strokes. In addition to the championship, Troxler was awarded the Arnold Palmer Trophy.

Troxler has performed well with Hahnville High and Mississippi Gulf Coast. Now we get to see what he will bring to the Ragin’ Cajuns this August.