There is nowhere to go but up for Ragin’ Cajuns athletics. The spring semester athletics have only shown promise for more success to come Louisiana’s way. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have had successful seasons in their athletics program for the 2016-17 campaign.

Sports are measured in team success, but individual athletes highlight the performance of a team. Those players are honored at the end of each season and Louisiana collegiate sports have seen plenty of accolades come the Cajuns’ way. Ranging from golf to basketball, these performers have had standout seasons and some achievements may have gone unnoticed.

Let’s begin with women’s soccer player Yazmin Montoya. At the UL Student-Athlete Banquet, Montoya was named Female Student-Athlete of the Year. The senior was named to All-Louisiana team and All-Sun Belt Conference team in her final season while keeping her place on the UL Lafayette Dean’s List.

Another senior, Fernando Cruz Valle, made Cajuns headlines when he was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference’s third team in golf. This is Valle’s second career All-SBC honor. He closed out the season with a 72.8 average. The scoring average was calculated over the course of 11 events and it ranks as the fourth lowest in Cajuns golf history since 1993.

Moving on to tennis, sophomore Arthur Libaud continues to impress at such an early age. Libaud was named as the 2016 Freshman of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). This season, however, he was named as a honorable mention in the 2017 All-Louisiana Collegiate Men’s Tennis Team.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams surprised many with their teams’ successes in the spring. These players had a lot to do with that.

For the men, Jay Wright, Bryce Washington and Frank Bartley made the All-LSWA teams.

For the women, senior guard Jaylyn Gordon was named to the first team in the LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball Team. Junior forward Simone Fields earned a third team honor.

Now for the Ragin’ Cajuns softball team. Almost every player on the roster had an amazing season and was dominant in the regular season. This showed when eight players were named to the All-Louisiana teams. Six players made the first team. Catcher Lexie Comeaux earned a second team honor and freshman pitcher Alyssa Denham was a honorable mention.

DJ Sanders was in the 2017 top 10 finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and finished as the Top Hitter of the Year.

Cajuns’ baseball season may have had a disappointing ending, but the 2017 Sun Belt Conference of the Year, Gunner Leger, made history. Leger is the first Cajun baseball player in the program’s history to be named as a semifinalist for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award. The award is given to the top amateur baseball player in the country. He is one of 25 semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on June 14 and the trophy will be presented on June 29.