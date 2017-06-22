Louisiana is legendary for our signature foods. From po-boys to gumbo and so on, we know how to eat down here. In the summer, of course, we need another tasty treat, so we have snowballs.

Snowballs, not unlike their Northern cousin the snowcone, are shaved ice treats served in various styles (around here we have the foam cups or even the mason jars) topped with syrups in a myriad of flavors.

Lafayette is lousy with snowball stands, so I decided this was the perfect time for the Lafayette Luncheonette to sample the best around and see what they have to offer. We decided to go for strawberry at every stand as a generic flavor to compare.

Cajun Sno

(3 out of 5)

Cajun Sno is a little purple building nestled in a parking lot on Johnston Street next to Don’s Seafood Hut. It reopening after a fire in January 2016, the little snowball stand grew a bit in size and, seemingly, popularity.

This stand is both pretty accessible and full of options. Beyond their snowballs, Cajun Sno offers ice cream, shakes, floats, sundaes, fresh-squeezed lemonade and even a few food options ( like hot dogs and nachos).

Prices are similar to those offered at most snowball places with small snowballs being $2 and going up from there by size (all the way to $3.75 for an extra large). Flavors go from the usual fruity favorites like banana, strawberry and grape to more custom local tastes like king cake and “Ragin Cajun.”

As far as taste goes, I found Cajun Sno was pretty good but nothing unusually special. Their syrup is tasty and not too sweet and the ice they used is nice and finely-shaved. There were only a couple of picnic tables to sit at, but, thankfully, we got there when it wasn’t too busy and got one all to ourselves. With a parking lot just next door, it isn’t exactly peaceful, but, overall, it was an average experience.

Murph’s Olde Tyme Snowball

(2.5 out of 5)

OK, so Olde Tyme makes a great po’ boy. They’re pretty well-known around here, but I wasn’t a huge fan of the snowballs they offered.

The small starts at the same $2 as most, and I will grant they are slightly larger. They have fewer flavors than Creole Flavored Sno, and they serve snowballs exclusively. Olde Tyme Grocery is right next door, so that’s not such a big deal.

My problem, mostly, lies in the snowball itself. The ice is good, but they load the snowballs up with syrup and, while they’re good, you can only eat so much before the sweetness gets to you. It’s much more syrup than ice and it sort of swims in the sugary stuff by the time it melts a little.

The place is really nice though, and located close to campus so it’s easy to get to. It’s pretty small, but it does have a cute little set up with hanging banners and the white and red color scheme. So, if you’re in a rush, but you really need a cold treat to hold you over, pop into Murph’s Olde Tyme.



WINNER- Creole Flavor Sno

(4.5 out of 5)

Although Creole Flavor Sno is in an … awkward location, they gave me what I decided was the best snowball of the day.

Their little snowball stand is nestled into a makeshift drive-thru in the driveway of a house on North University Avenue. On top of that, it’s just across from a cemetery. Okay, granted, it was a little weird pulling up, but they did not disappoint.

Their board offered a huge list of snowball flavors in fruits and creams and specialties (many of which mix multiple syrups) as well as ice creams, malts, drinks and snacks (again your usual summer snacks like hot dogs, pickles or popcorn).

Their smalls start just a quarter cheaper than their competitors at $1.75 each with their jumbos being the same prices as Cajun Sno’s extra large.

Although it took me a while to get over the weird ambiance of the place, the customer service was good and they even offered us a tiny shaved ice (minus the syrups, of course) for the puppy we had with us in the car. It was a nice little touch and much appreciated by our canine friend.

The ice was great, not too chunky, and they didn’t overload it with syrup. Their flavors taste pretty natural too, and overall I enjoyed it and would definitely say the trip is worth what you’re getting.