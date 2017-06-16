The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department will operate out of Randolph Hall while its permanent office undergoes renovations, according to a mass email sent out at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 15.

Bittle Hall, ULPD’s usual home located along Hebrard Boulevard, will be closed to the public until further notice; no specific timeline was cited in the email. The department’s temporary office, across the street from Bittle Hall, can be accessed through the building’s side door facing Boucher Street.

Students and university employees can still request assistance or an officer by calling ULPD’s line at 337-482-6447 or by dialing 911 in case of emergency.