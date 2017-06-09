The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is launching an online general studies bachelor’s degree set to begin this fall.

According to a UL Lafayette press release, the program is geared toward “working professionals” who may have difficulty attending regular college courses on campus or may not have completed their degree after initial enrollment.

“The online venue provides an opportunity that is affordable, and student-centered,” said Bobbie DeCuir, Ph.D., dean of the University College at UL Lafayette.

There will be three concentrations available: behavorial science, arts and humanities and applied sciences.

“While many new jobs require specialized training in technology-related areas, there is a need for graduates who are broadly trained,” DeCuir added.

The deadline to apply is July 15.