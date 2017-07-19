Carpe Diem! Gelato Espresso Bar is now sharing close quarters on Johnston Street next door to Sophi P. Cakes, a self-proclaimed “punk-rock” cupcakery, as part of a collaboration between the two businesses.

Silvia Bertolazzi, owner of Carpe Diem!, said the second location opens the freezer door to plenty of collaborative opportunities. She added the best part is being able to open a location next to her friend, Jennifer Melancon, owner of Sophie P.’s.,

“Me and Jennifer have talked about doing this for years,” said Bertolazzi. “We never really had time to talk about doing this because of our busy work schedules. But when we finally got the chance to, it all just fell into place.”

The new Carpe Diem! location and Sophi P’s will both be connected to one another inside the same building; the space that connects them will allow visitors to access both of these businesses with ease.

The gelateria’s creamy, white walls are speckled with hot pink and dark brown polka dots with a Carpe Diem! logo tacked on one wall. Flavor selections hang behind the dessert display, announcing the selections with style.

“Even though our businesses will still be separate, we will both work together to achieve the same goals and work on the same lines,” Bertolazzi said.

The first accomplishment of the collaboration: a sultry “Sophi P.”-fashioned, red velvet cupcake gelato, featured at the new location. Also featured is a 10 percent discount on all products for University of Louisiana at Lafayette students.

Bertolazzi said the shop should provide newcomers the chance to sample the chilly confections, even if they haven’t visited her business’ downtown location.

“It’s definitely a great location,” said Susan Favrot, a Sophi P.’s employee. “The fact that we can collaborate on flavors will help compliment both of our businesses. It’s wonderful.”

“I hope Carpe Diem’s business will become more visible to the people of Lafayette,” said customer Bradley Cruice. “I think it is a great business practice.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the grand opening Saturday, July 15. Cheers and claps permeated the air as Bertolazzi officially opened her second gelato location.

Face painting, henna tattoos, music and an assortment of door prizes awaited the roughly 100 first-day customers. Floating in and out between noon and 6 p.m., guests danced and swayed while the gelato swirled and the coffee brewed.

The new location will continue to offer the downtown location’s chocolate, strawberry, salted-caramel, Biscoff and Pistachio-flavored gelatos, with a sixth creative flavor inspired by Sophi P.’s. The sixth flavor slot is home to limited time flavors that Bertolazzi said may change weekly or remain for a month.

Bertolazzi said her passion for gelato and the fact that Lafayette businesses did not offer the smooth-yet-dense frozen dessert led her to first open her business downtown in 2011.

Rick Rowan, the marketing and managing director for Graveson & Bertolazzi, LLC, said the challenge of building the new location was worthwhile and he has every belief it will be successful.

“There are a lot of things we’re celebrating,” Rowan said. “One of the most important being that this will be a space where a product compliments another product.”

Melancon hinted at larger, tastier futures for both companies lying in wait for coffee, cupcake and cold cream connoisseurs.

“We have many goals for the future,” said Melancon. “However, both of our businesses would like to keep them a secret. Just know that there will be many things in the works in the days to come.”

Carpe Diem’s new location will be open from noon-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

