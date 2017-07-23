In a darkened theater in The Grand 16-Lafayette on July 23, 2015, Ed LeBoeuf, his wife, children and grandchildren were ripped from their evening screening of “Minions” by alarms and a voice prompting viewers to “calmly leave the theater.”

As LeBoeuf, 65, and his family walked out, a theater employee told the evacuees a shooting occurred and “to just run to safety,” as John Russell Houser opened fire in a screening of “Trainwreck,” killing two women and injuring nine people before killing himself.

A longtime Lafayette resident, LeBoeuf ushered family members to Holy Mary Mother-God Cemetery — adjacent to Johnston Street Java — only to find a fence standing in their way. They retreated to the coffee shop, counting roughly 20 emergency response cars. Throughout the night, LeBoeuf said, that number increased to almost 40.

Later, LeBoeuf, as well as Lafayette residents and friends in outlying parishes, states and countries, would learn Houser killed Mayci Breaux, a 21-year-old Louisiana State University at Eunice student with dreams of becoming a radiologist, and Jillian Johnson, 33, a local musician, co-owner of Red Arrow Workshop and 2004 University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumna.

“I think (the shooting) brought the community together in prayer, for one, and it also got people to think about humanity,” LeBoeuf said.

Two years later, the UL Lafayette history department and its students hosted a History Harvest at the Horse Farm and Artisan Market for patrons to share their stories about the fateful night. This event is part of the department’s effort to move from their usual focus — broad issues such as immigration — to a pointed focus on recent disasters in the community, such as the shooting and the August floods.

From 8 a.m. to noon, students recorded interviewees as they shared where they were when the shooting unfolded and pinned their location on a map of Lafayette. “Harvesters” asked interviewees whether they believed the city was prepared for another attack, as well as how they felt the community responded.

Liz Skilton, Ph.D., an assistant history professor facilitating the event, said the interviews and map are meant to help raise an understanding of emergencies and people’s responses to tragedies.

“I study disaster — that’s my focus,” she said. “Lafayette has experienced several of them in the last couple of years and often disasters that we haven’t necessarily thought we would experience to the extent that we have.”

Reed Everette, 20, a junior English and history major who conducted interviews, said his interviewees had similar memories of the July evening.

“They’ll cite the same things,” he said. “Like the ‘Lafayette Strong’ signs and the huge line outside the Cajundome to pick up Lafayette Strong supplies.”

Some of the more noticeable responses are still underway: Since the shooting, the Lafayette General Foundation has begun the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund, an award designated for high-performing female students who are pursuing radiology and also “exemplify Mayci’s passion for life.” Applications for the award are due Aug. 11 and will be announced Sept. 25 — when Breaux would have turned 24.

Jason Brown, Johnson’s husband, closed Red Arrow after he said he realized he could not continue without her. The “Victory Garden” — a community garden at the corner of Oliver and South Pierce streets Johnson started — was completed after multiple public fundraising efforts by local nonprofits.

The Lafayette Strong Pavillion, a gridshell hideaway on Camellia Boulevard designed by UL Lafayette architecture students, was named in memory of the July 23, 2015, event, as well as a testament to the community’s unified recovery efforts.

The newly renovated Grand 16 opened in November 2015 for the first time since the shooting.

Although buildings have changed and structures have been built, Everette said Lafayette has not changed for him since the shooting: he still enjoys attending local events and witnessing the friendly way locals treat strangers. He conceded preparation for shootings does not save people from the unexpected events.

“People don’t come to the Horse Farm and worry about a shooter,” Everette said. “Everybody’s having a great time. In that sense, if someone were to pull out a gun, I don’t think any of these people would have been prepared.”

Virginia Poimboeuf, 45, a senior history major, said although her father urged her to get a concealed carry permit, she believes preparing for violence would be “pointless.”

“It could happen any day,” she said. “There’s no way to warn, there’s no way to predict … just live each day.”

Poimboeuf described the event as a “close-to-home reminder” to live each day as the last, and said she enjoys living in a place where people are “full of life” and open to strangers.

“I was actually describing to someone the other day that Lafayette is more like a box of crayons that got left out in the sun,” she said. “We just keep bubbling and cooling, bubbling and cooling. It’s just beautiful.”

To donate to the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund, click here. For updates concerning Victory Garden-related events, click here.

Related