The state Supreme Court ruled in late June in favor of a 66-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department major who claimed he was forced into retirement due to harassment from ULPD officials, the Advocate reported.

The court sided 6-1 in favor of James Robinson, who retired in May 2011, finding Police Chief Joey Sturm eliminated Robinson’s duties and reportedly “ostracized him from command staff meetings,” “yelled at him” and “called him names within earshot of lower-ranking officers,” according to Justice James Genovese in his majority opinion.

The court ruled to award Robinson $207,000 instead of $367,000, overruling the lower court’s decision on basis that his award covers his salary of $69,000 for the next three years.

The court found Robinson’s duties were delegated to lower-ranking officers. Although the court’s majority opinion states Sturm’s remarks were clearly based on age, it did not declare them ”determinative of discrimination.”

The lone dissenter, Justice John Weimer, said the criminal comments came from lower-ranking police officers, not his superiors.