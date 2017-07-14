June 27

A person told police she witnessed an unknown individual inside Burke Hall nude and masturbating. The suspect left the area on foot before officers arrived.

A student found a flower in a glass vase with a phone number inside her apartment in Legacy Apartments left by an unknown individual. Fingerprints were taken from the glass, and a juvenile was identified as the suspect. A citation was issued to the juvenile and he was released to his parent. The suspect was arrested with two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

June 28

Officers were dispatched to Stokes Parking Tower in response to an injury. When officers arrived, they found a skateboarder with a head injury after he or she fell. The skateboarder was transported to a medical facility.

June 30

A men’s brown, leather wallet was placed in the lost and found after being found at Cajun Field.

An elderly man fell in the parking lot of Cajun Field near Gate 4 when his foot hit the edge of a curb on his way to a music concert. The subject said he was not injured and refused aid from paramedics.

July 7

Officers were dispatched to the Marine Survival Training Center and collected evidence in response to a cut gate lock.

July 8

After a call of a suspicious individual, police contacted the suspect, who admitted to possessing a needle being used for injecting methamphetamine. Methamphetamine was in the suspect’s sock. Five unused needles were also found. The suspect was arrested.

July 9

Officers were dispatched to Randolph Hall in response to found property. The owner was not able to be located, and the property was logged into Tracker Products.