In case you haven’t heard by now, The Vermilion is hiring sports reporters.

Being a sports reporter for the UL Lafayette student newspaper is one of the most joyous occupations a person can obtain. What is better than attending every Ragin’ Cajuns game, writing stories on the programs, interviewing players and coaches and bringing a fresh perspective to the sports community?

Free food? Is that better than everything mentioned?

The first ever basketball game I covered for The Vermilion I was brought into the media room. A popcorn machine with various drinks surrounding it was free to all media. The most beautiful moment of my life, besides laying my eyes on my godchild for the first time, was when I was greeted with Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and Judice Inn burgers in the media room.

So, yes, free food is included in the job benefits.

However, we are looking for knowledgeable and passionate journalists to join our team. When I say knowledgeable I am talking about the sports you will cover. You must know a little more than “a touchdown relates to football.” My little brother knows that three strikes results in an out in baseball, but I would not hire him.

Joining The Vermilion is not a bad experience at all. You are part of an awesome team and here in the sports section, we are trying to assemble something along the lines of “The Avengers” meets the 1992 USA basketball “Dream Team.”

If you are a fan of sports and love to talk about it all the time, then put it into writing and join us. If you have wanted to get into sports journalism and do not know how to get started, then let The Vermilion give you that start.

The Vermilion is filled with editors and writers who are happy to help each other out and guide new writers in a successful direction. Being able to cover sports for this paper has opened my eyes to new levels of journalism and I have already learned so much during my first year here.

You should be a sports reporter at The Vermilion because you will be a voice in the Ragin’ Cajuns sports community, gain journalism experience and work with a great staff. You should be a sports reporter because it gives you a creative platform to make mistakes while making strides on your path to becoming the sports journalist you may have always wanted to be.

Apply to be a sports reporter at The Vermilion if anything I said relates to you. You can reach me through my e-mail: lousijprejean@gmail.com or contact our editor, Leah Cavalier, at cavalier.leah@gmail.com to get an application or download the form below.

