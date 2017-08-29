The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has implemented changes that will help improve the gameday experience for its fans at Cajun Field.

Some of the changes include a new general tailgating area at Russo Park, new concourse graphics around Cajun Field, a new playing surface replacing the nine-year-old field turf, pre-game activities, fireworks, improved concessions and video board content.

The changes, which are the result of a fan survey, are set to be implemented on Sept. 2 at the home-opener against Southeastern Louisiana.

“We’re appreciative of the input provided by Cajun Nation through the fan survey,” said Louisiana Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard, Ph.D. “We value the input and will work hard to continuously improve the gameday experience.”

A live D.J. from Hot 107.9 will be in the new tailgate area in Bourgeois Park. Concessions for students, free reserved tailgating spots and tents, tailgating games and other game-day activities are also at Cajun Field.

Before each home game, head football coach Mark Hudspeth will lead a pep rally to encourage the Cajuns to be rowdy and ragin’.

Adding “flare” to the Ragin’ Cajuns experience, fireworks will go off after each Cajuns touchdown and victory.

To ensure each and every Ragin’ Cajun is ready for game day, Maggard unveiled “Pride Points” in preparation for the 2017 Season, encouraging fans to: arrive early, wear red, be loud and stay late.