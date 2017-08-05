The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced five junior college players will sign with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team this upcoming season.

Brayden Bailey, Ferrod Gardner, Kordell Brewster, Mustafa Mitchell and DJ Miller will all move to Cajun Country this fall to begin their tenure as Ragin’ Cajuns.

Brayden Bailey, a 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound junior linebacker from College of the Desert in St. George, Utah, comes to the Cajuns with 57 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery as a sophomore last year. Bailey’s defensive abilities, like his glorious mane of hair, will be a household name this upcoming year.

Sharing Bailey’s size, Ferrod Gardner, a Dayton, Ohio, native who spent his freshman season in 2016 at Coffeyville Community College, had an impressive season in his own right. He recorded 67 tackles with a pair of sacks, as well as three fumble recoveries and an interception and fumble returned for a touchdown.

Both players finished fourth in points allowed last year on defense with 25.3 points.

Kordell Brewster, a towering 6-foot-3-inch junior offensive lineman weighing in at 300 pounds, is from Chaffey College in San Bernardino, California.

Mustafa Mitchell, a 6-foot-2-inch, 221-pound lineman, is a Lackawanna College transfer from Newark, New Jersey. As a sophomore last year, he totaled 61 tackles, 19 for losses, and 11.5 sacks.

DJ Miller, a defensive back from Navarro College in Cedar Hill, Texas, recorded 29 tackles with seven pass breakups as a sophomore last year.