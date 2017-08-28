The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled classes that begin at or after 3 p.m. Monday, according to an EMS notification sent at 12:44 p.m.

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux declared the parish under a state of emergency at 11 a.m. Monday as UL Lafayette students trudged through rain to their morning classes. The university advised students who are unable to travel to class to contact their professors or contact the Dean of Students Office at deanofstudents@louisiana.edu or 337-482-6270.

UL Lafayette officials will update students, faculty and staff on the university’s response to the storm at 6 p.m.

All of South Louisiana remains under flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, and tornado watch until midnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

