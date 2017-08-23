College is a transitional period in many people’s lives. First steps out of the house, first emergence of adulthood and first time exploring new ideas. One of the benefits of having a diverse campus with such a large international presence is that you can meet people from all over the world, exposing yourself to entirely new ways of living.

Most people are raised in a bubble. You have little control over your early life, so your parents’ values are the strongest impression you have of the world. You speak their language, you eat the same foods and you went to the same house of worship. But we can only truly grow as people when we challenge ourselves and question our beliefs. What’s the point of going to college if we aren’t trying to learn anything new?

One fear some parents have is that their children will lose their faith in college. Universities are stereotyped — especially by conservatives — as liberal institutions, and there is some truth to that. This fear can make people want to conform even more strongly, despite doubts. The idea of overtly defying both familial and social convention makes people uncomfortable, especially over something as fundamental to our identity as religious belief.

A 2009 survey found most college students experience a decrease in religiosity. The humanities and social sciences were particularly singled out, likely because religion attempts to answer questions about morals and values, and those are the most common topics in literature and philosophy.

Students can learn the answers are more complicated than what’s given to us in holy books, and that people have found meaningful lives without any recourse to gods at all. Even studying the complicated origins and contradictory histories of religions can challenge the stories we were told growing up. It’s harder to think of religions as instruments of love or peace when you’ve studied the hatred and violence they can inspire.

Interestingly, students in the sciences do not show a significant decrease in religiosity, but that’s because they already begin studies with the lowest levels of importance of religion. Given the tensions inherent between science and religion, where they have completely opposite ways of explaining the world, this result shouldn’t be a surprise.

If you’re doubting religion while in college, you aren’t alone. A 2014 survey found that incoming freshmen were the least religious in a generation. So, odds are many of your classmates have the same doubts, too. You might find like-minded people if you speak up. Or you might be the one to introduce other students to religious doubts and help open their mind beyond their childhood bubble. The cardinal rule is, of course, do not be a jerk about it.

Atheism is an “invisible prejudice.” We rank as one of the most disliked demographics; for example, for decades, we’re consistently the group people are least likely to vote for president. But we aren’t obvious. We aren’t distinguished by our skin color or accent when we speak. It’s a belief we carry with us in our minds, and we can easily hide it when it suits us. But if you’re able to speak out, I suggest you do. Show that atheists are just as ordinary and decent as most other people.

So if you’re questioning your own beliefs, college is the perfect time. You aren’t alone. It’s the awkward years between adolescence and adulthood — this is exactly when you should start looking inward at the kind of person you want to be.