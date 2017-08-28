The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s University Program Council sponsored and hosted the annual block party that dominated St. Mary Boulevard from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26., providing food, music and vendors.

Karli Sherman, an assistant director for the office of student engagement and leadership, said the block party tradition has been around since before she first attended UL Lafayette in 2004.

“We wanted to have a party celebrating the end of the first week of school, especially for the freshmen,” Sherman said.

Thomas Tolley, the administrative coordinator for UPC, said the party itself was organized by the students in UPC; they were also responsible for contacting the vendors present at the party

“It really is a student-driven activity,” Tolley said. “That’s the whole thing about UPC. Even though we have a connected support system, the students themselves are the ones who really get down to it and organize things like this.”

Tolley added the party should not only serve as a means to have fun, but to really bring elements of the community and the university together.

“One of the important purposes of the block party is not only to have students come out and see the different elements of the community that surrounds the campus, but to see the various elements of the campus also,” Tolley said. “The idea is to actually bring these elements together in the block party so that students can actually expand their views of the Lafayette area, especially for those who are new to the campus and come from outside the area. It’s a great way to expose yourself, to form relationships among other students and just a great way to interact and have fun. ”

Among the vendors were Coca-Cola, Izzo’s and Hot 107.9, a local hip-hop and R&B radio station.

One vendor, Copeland’s Market, which is a new addition to the Autumnwood Place shopping center on Johnston Street, chose to be involved with the party because of the impact UL Lafayette has had on the Lafayette community.

“We feel the university has had such a big impact on Acadiana, especially the students,” said General Manager Phillip Benezech. “We appreciate what the university has done for the community, so we want to give back to them.”

Cheslie Hawkins, the key account manager who helped run the Coca-Cola stand, agreed.

“This is all for the community,” she said.

Madison Richard, a freshman who attended the party, complimented the party’s abundance of free items and activities.

“There’s just a lot of nice things here,” Richard said. “Getting free stuff is always a plus, and so is getting free food.”

“It’s a lot bigger than it has been in past years,” said senior Lindsey Franz. “My only complaint would be that it feels like a music competition. If you wanted to come and hang out with your friends, for example, you wouldn’t really be able to talk to them over the loud music.”

