Aug. 21

Officers responded to a disturbance complaint at 8:44 p.m. outside of Maxim Doucet Hall. The person who reported it said she approached a homeless man and he began to argue and shout at her. The officer was unable to find the man.

Aug. 22

Officers went to the Caffery building in Legacy Park Apartments to investigate a reported person entering an apartment through the balcony door. The person was not there when police arrived.

Aug. 23

A person reported that someone stole a 9.9 horsepower outboard boat motor attached to his boat.

Aug. 25

An officer was dispatched to the UL Police Department to investigate a report of a suspicious man. The officer discovered the man was previously banned from campus. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

A student walked into a glass panel next to a door, mistaking it for the door, and broke the glass and sustained minor injuries.

Aug. 26

A fight broke out in the stands during the Kiwanis Jamboree. Officers escorted out the one individual they found, who was picked up by a relative.

Aug. 27

Officers responded to a vehicle crash involving one of their police vehicles. The Lafayette City Police Department arrested the driver of the other car for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a call about the smell of marijuana in a Legacy Park apartment. Items were confiscated and logged as evidence.