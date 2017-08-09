University of Louisiana at Lafayette freshman Elio Lango recently competed in the Futures of Champaign-Urbana Professional Event in tennis at the University Of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois.

In a field of 64, Lango opened up the first round of qualifiers with a 6-4, 6-2 win on Saturday, July 22 over Henry Britton of Great Britain, followed by a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over Canada’s Stefan Frljanic in a three-game set before losing in the third round of qualifiers to U.S.’ Jonathan Chang, dropping a 5-7, 3-6 set.

Lago, who began playing tennis at the age of nine in his hometown of Fortaleza, Brazil, enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in January.

Lago and the Ragin’ Cajuns tennis team will open the 2017-18 season Sept. 22-24 hosting the John Breaux Cajun Tennis Classic at the Culotta Tennis Center.