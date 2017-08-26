As the sun beat down on the Quad Wednesday, Aug. 23, 108 University of Louisiana at Lafayette organizations and departments clustered around the Quad’s fountain to pitch their organizations to students during Get on Board Day.

Michelle Bernard, an assistant director of student engagement and leadership, said the long-held tradition is “at least 20 years” old and is a way to bridge a gap between organizations and students.

“It was a way to bring the organizations to the students and help the organizations build their memberships by coming to where the students are,” Bernard said.

The Office of Student Engagement and Leadership sponsored the event. Erica Schwartz, another assistant director in the office, said the number of organizations that attend this event grows larger every year.

Schwartz added she believes that the event will continue to get more students involved in organizations year after year.

“This event is the most well-attended by our organizations,” Schwartz said. “I think they must be coming out because they see the value in it.”

Bernard added this event was a good opportunity for all students, but a huge opportunity for freshmen.

“Freshmen are, most of the time, looking to see what organizations they want to join when they first attend orientation or SOUL camp,” Bernard said. “I think this event is a win-win for both the students and the organizations.”

Karli Sherman, another assistant director of student engagement and leadership, said it is just as important for students to know about opportunities like Get on Board Day as it is for them to actually participate in these opportunities.

“This is all so they can feel a sense of belonging with the university or the organizations,” Sherman said. “Even if they don’t attend certain things.”

Freshman Madeline Begnaud agreed.

“I think this is a great way for freshmen to get involved with the university,” Begnaud said. “I’m thinking of joining a sorority just so that I can continue to meet new people.”

One organization that attended Get on Board Day was Giving Love, Acceptance, Safety and Support (GLASS), UL Lafayette’s diversity LGBT+ and ally-led student organization; it’s attended for the last few years.

Amelia Broussard, GLASS’ vice president, said the organization has been active within and outside of the LGBT community by participating in projects such as cleaning up the pond in Acadian Village and putting on a bake sale in Baton Rouge to support a homeless shelter.

“There really is something for everyone with all these multicultural and diversity organizations on campus,” Broussard said.

Matthew Olivier, another freshman who attended the event, said he plans to join GLASS because of his strong support of the LGBT community. He also said he hopes to join the Residence Housing Association because of his interest in the dorms’ RHA staff positions.

“I think Get On Board Day is nice,” Olivier said. “It’s a bit low-key and a bit hectic. Overall, though, I think it’s well-organized.”

Ragin’ Cajun Catholics was also present at Get on Board Day.

Charles Zeringue, a missionary for the organization, said RCC aspires to get students involved with the Catholic Church community and for them to encounter Jesus Christ.

“It’s a good way to support the community,” Zeringue said. “I’d recommend it to those who are really striving to live the Christian life.”

