Originally planned to open their season in San Antonio as part of the Cardinals Classic this weekend, the Ragin’ Cajuns’ volleyball team remained at home because of Hurricane Harvey’s harsh weather conditions.

The Cajuns were set to play at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 against the University of Texas at El Paso, but the game was canceled.

This is the first time in 10 years the Cajuns had their season opener at home. This was also the first time Louisiana and Tulane met at Earl K. Long Gym since 2004; the teams faced off Friday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. Louisiana was originally scheduled to play Tulane at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in San Antonio.

The Cajuns won their first game of the season 3-1 against Tulane, but the Green Wave came back to win the second game 3-0, leaving opening day split.

In the first game, Chloe Cordell and Stacey Reilly led the Cajuns with 12 kills each. Dree’Ana Abram contributed six key blocks, as well.

The second game had more standouts. Cajuns’ Nia Antoine landed 59 percent of her kills with a .412 hitting percentage. Another stand out on the offensive front was Stacey Reilly, who had seven kills, for a total of 19 for both games. On the defensive side, Sydney Davis had 14 digs, almost as much as the first game of the day. New recruits Avery Breaux and Lexi Hebert also added 10 and eight digs a piece. Tulane had 12 kills.

It seems Tulane had all the momentum in the second game. They gained points and took an early lead due to Louisiana’s 10 attack errors. Five consecutive points came from Tulane’s Dayna Kern; her kills put Tulane in the lead so they were able to win the first set of the second game.

Louisiana had a high hitting percentage the second set, but they were unable to deter Tulane’s advances and kills. There was a tie toward the end of the second set, but with a block from one of Tulane’s players, they were able to win the set.

In the third set, the Cajuns were leading 5-1 at the start, but Tulane rallied back to pull ahead 7-6. Tulane regained momentum after kills from Erika Hansel and Kristen Thompson, followed by a Cajuns error. Tulane had the thrust the rest of the set with a 15-7 run to win.

Following the tournament, senior Stacey Reilly got her 913th dig, 22 coming from Friday. Senior setter Jessica Bartczyszyn served out 72 assists Friday, making her career total 1,857 and giving her 4th place in Ragin’ Cajuns history. Freshmen Julia Angelo, Avery Breaux, Lexi Hebert and Hali Wisnoskie all made their collegiate debut. Wisnoskie and Hebert also had their first collegiate career kills.

Next, Louisiana will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 for a 6 p.m., non-conference match at Southern Miss. Their next home game is the annual Sawyer Camillo Memorial Volleyball Classic Sept. 1-2.