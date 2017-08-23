Well, kids, the eclipse didn’t bring us the sweet release of a galactic death so it looks like we’re going on with the semester, for better or worse.

Although, if one thing died in the shadow of the moon on Monday, it was summer vacation — lain to rest in a grave of graph paper and tear-stained scantrons by a spectacular cosmic event which thoughtlessly caused an estimated $700 million in lost productivity from the worker drones in our dystopian capitalist hellscape.

As I’m sure we all do, I couldn’t help wondering what Lana Del Rey, swooning crooner and flower-crowned ambassador for the death of the American Dream, thought of it all.

On the surface, Del Rey — or at least her musical persona — isn’t one for cosmic questioning. She stays close to the highways and the beaches, using the sky as a backdrop and the stars as decorations too far away to bother with. Her music, all love-soaked lyrics and retro-fetishist soundscapes, is dressed in a yearning which necessarily points to a dissatisfaction with the status quo. Sure, all she wants to do is get high by the beach (something which, in itself, is an escape from imposed pressures and a reassertion of independence), but when she comes back inside she’s still the same sad girl standing under sizzling telephone wires.

Del Rey’s whole-hearted committal to the aesthetic she’s curated sets her up as an easy target for a critique of it as a gimmick capitalizing on the kind of escapist nostalgia that is essentially a defense mechanism against the crushing weight of living in the present, closer to the point of death, but now, five years after the release of “Born to Die,” her use of nostalgia seems to have transcended gimmick and become something else completely: a reflection of how we use the past and the familiar to protect ourselves from the future and unknown.

Studies conducted by researchers from the North Dakota State University, University of Missouri-Columbia and University of Southampton support a proposition that nostalgia acts as a buffer against “existential threat.” The ability to think of ourselves as existing in a point of time allows us to draw lessons from the past and adapt accordingly, but also, the study says, facilitates “an awareness of inescapable mortality” and creates the potential for a debilitating “death anxiety.” These studies found that investment in a psychological structure like nostalgia helps to keep the awareness of inevitable death from becoming a crisis of death anxiety.

In this way, then, retreating into nostalgia becomes an important measure for keeping an equanimity in one’s world view by drawing us into a constructed and idealized past, psychologically farther from the inevitability of death.

Del Rey is unabashedly nostalgic as she tries to construct a meaningful reality out of sex, drugs, danger, homme (and femme) fatales and the stylizations of Hollywood’s Golden Age and Route 66 American kitsch. American iconography is prevalent in her world: she throws out references to James Dean, beat poetry, jazz and American excess with what is either a lack of self-awareness or, conversely, a hyper-self-awareness that serves as a self-referential commentary on the dangerous idealism of nostalgia. Choose your fighter, I guess.

In “Summertime Sadness,” Del Rey provides a contrast between an almost euphoric night on the town in her red dress and beauty-queen hair with a lament that she has “that summertime sadness.” The conflict between these images illustrates a crippling division of mind, where Del Rey (or her character within the song) is doing all the things she loves — presumably with some hunky All-American Marlon Brando wannabe — and yet the realization that these moments are fleeting and essentially amount to nothing fills her with a sadness that can’t be offset by the bad baby by her heavenly side.

She sings that she’s “feelin’ alive” but if she died that night, she would die happy, which points to a fairly equanimous acceptance of mortality, and yet the transience of these moments bring her down and drive her deeper into the self-built, stylized world which she knows will end. Her recognition of this impending ending — death — therefore prompts her desperate escape into the pedal-to-the-metal American mythos.

“Summertime Sadness,” then, may be the great existential anthem of our time as it presents — drenched in stars and stripes of polaroid daydream escapism — the paralyzing conflicts of being born to die.

I guess we all have that summertime sadness, to some degree. We just have to come out of the past long enough to feel it.

Related