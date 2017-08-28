There’s a lot to be said for artistic reinvention.

At its best, it’s a reaction against the constraints of a corner which the artist has been painted into and can spawn vibrant, explosive work that simultaneously provides a commentary on their previous art and redefines the artist’s capabilities. At its worst, it’s a last-ditch gimmick engineered to re-spark interest by promising “New Look, Same Great Taste!” like a revamped orange juice with a victim complex.

Ultimately, as a publicity move, artistic reinvention is as boring as staying the same.

Taylor Swift’s rebranding as an Edgy Pop Star™ is about as affecting as a straight-A student coming home with temporary tattoos and dark lipstick. Do you doubt her angst, you square? She’s wearing a choker, so back up, sweetie.

If her new music broke any new ground, or if she showed any sign of maturation or introspection, it would be unfair to discount her new image as a manufactured gimmick, but in “Look What You Made Me Do,” her first solo release in three years, she continues her trend of toxic victimhood, casting blame to the left of her, blame to the right of her, blame above her and blame below her for who she is now. It’s a basic, entry-level letter to the haters that chokes on its own self-involvement and gags on its over aggrieved high school theater club melodrama. It also succeeded in somehow ruining the vocal hook from Right Said Fred’s iconic “I’m Too Sexy” and that, in itself, is unpardonable.

It’s interesting that Swift’s new persona is being premiered at a time when Miley Cyrus is also trotting out a drastic change in character, with her recent contrite, hyper-wholesome back-to-my-roots-y’all reincarnation. To discount these character developments as calculated ploys for our money and attention is undeniably cynical, and cynicism is the most boring of all attitudes, but pop culture is a game and we’re the losers.

In “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift blames (for lack of a better word) her new “dark” persona on her feuds with the Kardashians, Wests and Katy Perrys of the world as well as, really, on anyone that’s ever critiqued her, as though “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” applies to criticism and if you say anything that’s not affirming then you’re mean. As a diss track, it ranks somewhere between Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” and George Costanza’s line about the jerk store. And Taylor, if you’re trying to diss Kanye West, you’re going to have to serve up something with a little more bite than the diluted mayonnaise of “how you laugh when you lie… isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you.”

This weird sense of entitlement to affirmation that Swift has is prominent throughout her career, in her much-covered use of songs to take down ex-lovers and critics. Using one’s artform to address and express personal issues isn’t bad, but it’s the way Swift demonizes her subjects and rarely accepts blame or any semblance of fault that grates. She’s been subject to much criticism about that aspect of her music over the years, and yet her refusal to mature shows, despite what she dramatically intones in “Look What You Made Me Do,” the old Taylor isn’t dead — she’s just wearing dark lipstick now.

The music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” ends with a curtain call featuring the Ghosts of Taylor Swift Past, with current-day Swift sardonically remarking about a crying Fearless-era Swift: “there she goes, playing the victim … again.” And this could have been a big moment of progress for Swift, but she threw it out the window with a song that points the finger everywhere except at herself.

She’s lived long enough to become the bad guy, and she’s apparently embraced it, but with such a numbing artificiality that it’s disingenuous to the point of absurdity. The font choice alone on “Reputation” is so at odds with everything Swift has embodied to this point that it feels almost parodical. This “new”Taylor Swift is who she has been all along: she’s just having trouble throwing off the curls and quirkiness of her old persona, resulting in this weird, pseudo-edgy rebrand. You can see it in the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do:” Taylor Swift is trying to be a Madonna or a Britney, but you can’t become a provocateur after five albums of being the good girl.

All of Swift’s “reinvention” is undercut both by her carefully-cultivated past public persona of wholesome every girl-ness. Her lyrical non-development and the weird marketing strategy of co-opting UPS trucks as the main ambassador for her new branding move that is essentially the off-off-off-broadway value-brand version of U2’s Apple deal that snuck “Songs of Innocence” onto 500 million iPhones.

U2’s move was invasive, but Swift’s is more absurd, like a second-rate cartoon villain trying to emulate the scheme of an older, more established villain, but instead of partnering with a tech giant and using cyberspace to transmit self-serving, derivative, directionless music, she’s using big, brown UPS trucks emblazoned with her face and #TaylorSwiftDelivery.

“Look what you made me do,” she says. But Taylor, you did this yourself.

Alongside her partnership with the Boys in Brown, Swift is collaborating with Ticketmaster to serve up, with her own dystopian twist, a take on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program — an algorithm that mines your online data to determine if you are an actual person interested in the event or a bot or ticket-scalping sleaze. Ticketmaster unveiled the program in March to mixed reviews, but it signalled a step-forward for anti-bot, anti-scalper technology. But Swift goes into darker territory because she makes the process of purchasing tickets into a consuming, soul-stealing exhibition of toxic capitalism that shamelessly targets and exploits the younger and more gullible fans who largely comprise her base fan group.

I would say that Swift’s iteration of the program is almost like something from “Black Mirror,” but I’m still not convinced that Charlie Brooker isn’t writing Taylor’s script. The sale site promises that the program gets you, the fan, the best tickets in a “really fun way.” But, unless your idea of fun is lighting cigars with $100 bills, you’re in for a bad time. To secure your place in the presale line, fans are invited (“coerced” might be a better word) to participate in a large-scale campaign of appropriately hashtagged social media posts and purchases to increase their chance of getting a ticket.

The biggest boost you can make to your place in line is to buy “Reputation.” But to receive the album on the day it’s released, the shipping cost is close to $50. Something which, I am sure, makes UPS very happy.

Additionally, you have the option to purchase the album up to 13 times (Swift’s lucky number! It’s quirky!) — a move which would increase your advantage over other would-be ticket buyers exponentially. This itself is the most disgusting thing about Swift’s approach to the program: the idea that she is encouraging her young, impressionable, fans they should buy multiple copies of the album clearly illustrates the absurd new levels of greed and disregard for ethics and common human decency within Swift’s corporate pop kingdom.

The bottom line is that to make sure you can get a ticket to the Reputation Tour, you must either become an unpaid member of Swift’s marketing campaign or fork over obscene amounts of money before you can even purchase a ticket. Everything is a product, everyone is a consumer.

And the worst of it is, Swift blames us for what she is now. This, according to her, is our fault. Presumably for not being nice enough, or loving her unconditionally, or not saying anything when we didn’t have anything nice to say. “Look what you made me do,” she says. But Taylor, you did this yourself.

Remember the Taylor Swift is Over Party? Well, she’s back, and she’s making us pay.

“Reputation” is out Nov. 10 on Big Machine Records. Think twice about buying it.

