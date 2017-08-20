From track and field to softball, a lot has happened in Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics that you may have missed. New players were signed onto the golf team and the Cajuns volleyball program welcomed a new assistant coach.

Relive the summer’s biggest moments, such as four Cajuns being selected in the MLB Draft and track and field star Hanoj Carter competing in the NCAA Championships.

Not only does Louis provide a summer recap, but he will let you know what to look forward to in the Fall semester. Men’s and women’s basketball will compete in challenging tournaments before the regular season even begins. Also, the soccer season kicks off tonight when the Cajuns take on Baylor in Waco, Texas. Find out how the Louisiana soccer team did in their first two exhibition games leading up to the regular season.

Listen to all of this and more in the third episode of The Vermilion Sports Podcast.