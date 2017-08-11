In the second episode of The Vermilion Sports Podcast, sports editor Louis Prejean delivers the latest on Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics starting with the release of the men’s tennis schedule for the fall semester. He announces the tournament names and dates, as well as talks difficulty of the schedule and importance of venue.

Moving on from tennis, Louis tells the news on dual-collegiate athlete Jam Williams and tells a motivational story of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns senior defensive lineman Andarious Jones. Take a break from the Louisiana sports talk with a brief intermission about the mystery behind the original The Vermilion Soundcloud account being deleted.

Jump right back into the episode with the Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team making history with their trip to Cuba. Not only will you learn more about what is happening around the Louisiana sports scene, but you will now know some fun facts about the country hosting the men’s basketball team.

Listen here, or visit our SoundCloud page: