There are plenty of scientific facts and theories that are considered settled by scientists, but the public at large continues to argue over them. “Do vaccines cause autism?” No, they save lives. “Is global warming a hoax?” No, it’s real. “Did evolution really happen?” Yes, apes are our cousins. But there is a resurgence of an outdated belief that completely baffles me as to why people believe it.

It’s flat-Earthers. Some people honestly believe the Earth is flat.

Now, a round Earth is not some new belief. Christopher Columbus was not trying to prove this to the king of Spain, despite that myth from history class. The earliest known computation of the circumference of the Earth is from the 2,200 years ago, by the Greek mathematician Eratosthenes of Cyrene. By measuring the lengths of shadows, then using angular geometry, his calculation was only about 10 percent off the modern measurement. When Dante wrote his Medieval masterpiece “The Divine Comedy,” he showed Earth as being round. People have long known this, yet some still doubt it.

You do not need to be a genius scholar or poet to see it for yourself. First, with enough math, you can use the same method as Eratosthenes. He compared shadows down a well at both Syene and Alexandria, Egypt. By comparing the angles of elevation and the distance between those two cities, he derived his measurement. This is replicable today — all you need are objects with known heights to measure their shadows.

If you want something with less math, you can follow in ancient astronomers’ footsteps and watch the stars. If you observe them for a whole year, you can see them rise and fall in the night sky, changing their height with the seasons. And if you are able to travel to the southern hemisphere, you will see an entirely different set of stars and constellations.

On a flat Earth, every star would be visible from every point on the surface at the same time. But that doesn’t happen; the Earth itself blocks people from seeing stars on the opposite side of the night sky. You can’t see the North Star from Antarctica.

If that takes too much time, watch a ship sail over the horizon. If the Earth were flat, it would uniformly fade away into the distance. However, in reality, the bottom of the boat disappears first, and the top of the smokestacks or masts is the last visible point. This is because the bottom of the boat is being hidden by the curve of the earth itself. Think of someone walking over a hill: their feet and legs are the first things you lose sight of. It’s the same principle on a larger scale.

For more astronomic proof, you can wait for a lunar eclipse, where the Earth blocks sunlight from hitting the moon. The Earth will cast a shadow on the moon itself, and that shadow is round. Or show them pictures of the Earth from outer space, like the famous Blue Marble photograph from Apollo 17 (astronauts can confirm that the earth is round — they’ve seen it).

So no matter how obvious some basic fact may seem, someone out there likely doesn’t believe it. It’s healthy to refresh how we know things, and even simple experiments like these listed can make us pause and reconsider the world around us. Or at a minimum, they make us less stupid. Seriously, the Earth is round, folks.