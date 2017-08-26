Despite intermittent drizzles, hundreds of students were gathered at Bourgeois Hall for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette RecFest and Color Run on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The event, which started at 6 p.m. and RecSports hosted, offered students t-shirts and a punch card for activities; music played and volunteers helped people find their way to anything listed on the brochures that were handed out.

“We partner with the Residence Housing Association for buses that run all night,” Dave Suter, director of RecSports, said.

Every section of Bourgeois Hall offered a list of events to engage students. Stand up paddleboarding was available in the aquatics area and people were lining up along the pool’s edge to have a turn while lifeguards kept a close eye on participants. The aquatics area also offered “tug-o-war,” beach volleyball and even inflatable alligator races.

Fitness rooms offered training studios, Zumba and rock climbing, while Intramural sports gave students a chance to try soccer, football and a classic game of dodgeball.

People were shuffling around in little groups to try a little of everything and rack up activities on their punch cards for more entries into the evening’s raffle. The raffle promised gift cards donated from local businesses.

The night culminated with the Color Run at 8:15 p.m. that had students lining up on the track of Bourgeois Park under the lights of the field in their new white RecFest shirts. Soon, the track was a mess of colored powders, laughing runners and paint-covered selfies with friends. Even the cement of the track could not escape the impromptu paint job of bright pinks, greens and oranges.

“It was fun,” sophomore Kylie Hanks, who has been a member of RecSports since her freshman year, said.

Hanks spent her night throwing tempura paint powders onto participants of the run. This was her first color run with RecSports.

“We had a big turnout, so that’s always good,” she added.

This is the fifth year RecSports has hosted RecFest, according to David Jaime, intramural and club sports coordinator.

“It shows what programs we offer,” Jaime said.

“We started it to let the underclassmen, especially the freshmen, know we’re here,” Suter said.

According to Suter, Bourgeois Hall sees about 1,000 to 2,000 students a day, but RecFest brings in even more.

Olde Tyme, Sodexo, Pot & Paddle, Agave and Buffalo Wild Wings all donated an array of food from soda and sandwiches to 1,000 wings, all free for visitors.

