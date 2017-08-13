One year after historic floods ravaged South Louisiana Aug. 12 and 13, hints of the deluge still gleam when revisited, whether through homes still deemed unlivable or through memories of losing vehicles or heirlooms.

A little over a week before her first class as a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Ann-Marie Stelly watched as her family’s home in Maurice was inundated with 10 inches of rain. The elements forced her and her family into a camper outside their house.

In addition to adjusting to undergraduate studies as a nursing major, Stelly suddenly had to navigate living in a new environment while her family attempted to quickly recover their home.

“Being that it happened right before I started college, my family’s goal was to get us back in a home quickly in order for my transition into college to go as smooth as possible,” she said.

Stelly was able to continue her studies. Others, however, had to place their undergraduate plans on hold.

The flood coincided with freshman move-in day, a fact DeWayne Bowie, Ph.D., vice president of enrollment management for the university, recalled with a sigh.

“My initial thoughts were with the families and these young people that had these big dreams of attending UL and going to college and all that stuff and it all being delayed for some of them,” he remembered.

Bowie said members of the UL Lafayette community (through donations and drives) as well as the office of enrollment management allocated funds to assist students like Stelly, who were faced with the challenge of taking classes while dealing with the at-home burdens of the disaster.

“Our main thing was to kind of give them a sense of normalcy as quick as we could,” Bowie said.

Through dedicated university funds, Pell Grant-eligible students received supplemental grants of about $1,000 for the fall and spring semesters. The enrollment management office also worked closely with the office of student affairs to allocate grants to non-Pell Grant eligible students in need. Bowie said those students received about $500-1000 for each semester.

“We tried to listen to the students that were going through it and we tried to determine what their needs were,” Bowie said. “We tried to quickly respond, and I think we did a pretty good job.”

There are no grants being provided to students affected by the 2016 floods during the upcoming semester. Bowie explained affected students that he and the office are still in contact with no longer present a need for financial assistance.

Although grants and donations helped some students continue their studies at UL Lafayette regardless of their circumstances, Bowie recalls having conversations with other student victims who weren’t able to balance both home and school stress. Some of those students either were unable to begin, or ended up having to return to their home situations a few weeks into the fall semester.

Some were able to complete semesters following the flood, though. Stelly completed her freshman year with a 3.79 GPA, and said she surprised herself with her academic achievement.

“I was determined not to let the situation be an excuse for me to fall behind or slack off, but instead as a reason to excel and prove that it wouldn’t slow me down,” she said.

Stelly was able to move back into her home after a few months of renovations.

“Being back in our house so quickly boosted our spirits up, and we were able to work even harder to one day soon call our new house a home,” she said.

Louisiana was met with 6.9 trillion gallons of water between Aug. 8 and 14, according to meteorologist Ryan Maue.

Lafayette experienced two consecutive days with 10 inches or more of rainfall on Aug. 12-13, the first occurrence since 1893. The Vermilion River was also at its highest level since 1940 at about 7.5 feet above flood stage, according to a report from The Weather Channel.

Red Cross deemed the flood the worst U.S. natural disaster in the past five years. In addition to volunteers, civilians and emergency respondents, members of the Coast Guard and National Guard helped rescue over 20,000 victims, according to a CNN report.

Adrien Williams

Adrien Williams, a 27-year-old Lafayette native and active Army member, assisted the troops in search-and-rescue missions in “chest-high” waters.

Williams said in his seven years of being active in the U.S. Army, he has provided services in three different natural disasters and this one required the most “hands-on” involvement.

“This one was a little more everything,” he said. “It was the worst one I’ve ever been in, personally. The worst I’ve ever seen.”

Williams added the victims he rescued were appreciative for his and the troops’ services.

“At this time, houses were underneath the water, cars were flipped over, 18-wheelers were floating,” he recounted.

Williams helped in Youngsville, where he and troops stayed for a week. He said the first couple of days consisted of search-and-rescue missions through floodwaters. Victims were transported to designated, higher-ground safety areas by Army trucks built to coast in water.

He said babies extended their hands toward the rescuers, as if telling Williams and the other helpers to save them. The men and women, he recalled, had mixed emotions splashed across their faces.

“You could see a sign of relief in their eyes,” he said, “but then you still could see the look of sadness, too, because they just lost everything.”

From their homes, Williams and the troops escorted the evacuees to safety areas, which gave victims a place to eat, wrap up in blankets and have a brief sense of security before they were relocated.

Williams said Domino’s Pizza donated food to the safety areas.

“That was like a relief for them, too. It was something small and I don’t know if they got a lot of recognition, but I commend Domino’s for that,” he said.

“I personally eat Domino’s to this day for that reason,” he added.

Stacey Scarce

Walking out of her front door on Aug. 12 prepared for a rainy day at work, Stacey Scarce, found water halfway up her truck tires and moving toward her house.

Scarce, who instructs a wilderness adventure training course and manages the Acadiana Park Nature Station, rushed to relocate her car. She immediately moved her truck to higher land and used cinder blocks and a hydraulic truck to elevate the vehicle.

Scarce had a two-foot raised house at the time on the outskirts of South Lafayette near Youngsville, but the high waters were still able to flood her home. The house took in about two inches of water that ran across a side of her living room floor, but drained that night.

“Apparently my house was really unleveled because it started in my living room on one end and slowly crept across my house, but never made it to the other end of my house,” she said.

Saturday, Aug. 13, brought more rain and almost a foot of water to Scarce’s living room. She had to shut off her electricity breaker with a dry broomstick and wedge two-by-four-inch boards under her couch and a new lawn mower.

She called her brother, and he and his friend came to the rescue in a jacked-up, four-wheel drive diesel.

“When they opened the doors of the truck, water just came pouring out,” Scarce said. “We were able to save the lawnmower and they picked everything else up in my house except for my refrigerator.”

A week and a half after the flood, Scarce began working to repairing her home and searching for someone to raise it.

“I don’t want that to happen again,” she said. “(The house is) a little more than two-and-half feet higher. I think about 40 people showed up to help me clean out my house in one day.”

Scarce said she felt like she needed to leave Lafayette and regain strength again. She planned a four-day, guided hiking trip at Big Bend National Park and traveled out a week and a half early with friends meeting her from Utah and California.

“It was a wonderful beginning, but once the people got there, it was so stressful,” she said. “I ended up getting sick with a really bad sinus infection. It wasn’t the best thing, but it allowed me to leave Lafayette.”

Scarce has spent about $30,000 making repairs to her damaged home, $9,000 of that was used to raise her house. She suffers from chronic lyme disease, which took a large toll on her health as she battled nature.

“I usually don’t feel good. I had no energy,” she said. “I don’t know how I got this done. For that four months after the flood, I would go to work, go to my house and work. I had to lay on the ground because I was so exhausted. It was non-stop for four months.”

Today, Scarce is still working on reclaiming her home. She’s completed most of the renovating herself and said, “It’s still stressful.”

“I am very capable. I can do anything,” she added strongly. “I can take care of myself. I can do any of the woodwork. I can do anything, but I think about all of the people who can’t, like the elderly people. What are they doing? All the kids who went through that.”

Although Scarce is still working on her home, she said since August 2016, she’s dedicated two years to reclaiming what’s hers.

“I’ll be working on the health of my house and the health of me,” she said proudly. “No trips. No getting away. Just working on getting my health back. I won’t ever say that it’s the best thing that ever happened to me, but it’s definitely the best thing that ever happened to my house.”

Taylor Fort

Abruptly woken up around 4 a.m. on Aug. 13 to the sound of her family scuffling about the house, Taylor Fort quickly learned water was inching closer to her front door and her family needed to immediately evacuate.

“I looked outside and I started to see the water rising on our street,” she said. “That’s when I started to realize it was maybe more than what I was thinking. I remember we had to grab what we could, just some clothes, a toothbrush … what we needed.”

On Aug. 12, Fort’s cousins who lived down the street evacuated their home and found refuge in hers. She said she never thought her house would be next.

“I have more cousins that live down the street,” she said. “They came to our house and we were able to put our stuff in their huge truck. It was the six of us trying to scramble and leave before anything happened. We were almost going to leave the dog, but I told my parents no.”

Fort’s parents, sister and cousins fled their home near Central and Greenwell Springs, navigating near Port Allen where Fort’s grandmother lived. Fort described the journey to her grandmother’s as the most dangerous and terrifying because of the two to three feet of water surrounding them and the possibility of having to abandon the truck.

“It was the scariest moment in my life,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if the truck was going to make it. Water did come into the truck. Once I saw that, I thought, ‘Oh lord.’ I was also worried about the dog. He can’t swim that well and, of course, my five-year-old cousin.”

Fort described a moment when the water was so high, it began to lift the truck off the ground. She said she thought they were done, however, she, her parents, her sister, her dog and her cousins, made it to Port Allen “by the grace of god,” she said.

Three days after the flood, Fort and her family went back to see the remains of their home and arrived to a high waters accented by a foul stench, as well as neighborhood members who were still waiting to be rescued. Her one-story home had been inundated with four feet of water, and her family lost most of its belongings, as well as four cars.

“Pretty much all of our clothes had been destroyed. Luckily, it didn’t go over the roof,” Fort said.

She lived with her grandmother until she moved to The Quarters in Lafayette for school. She described the environment at her grandmother’s as home, but also emotional.

“There was a lot of arguing,” Fort said. “Most of that just came from the stress and the shock. When something like that happens, how do you process that? It was just a lot of high tensions going on in the house and just kind of like, ‘What are we going to do? How are we going to fix it?’”

Fort said she felt guilty when she left for college. She was packing to move before the flood and before she evacuated, her belongings sat atop her four-and-a-half foot tall bed. Because of the bed’s height, those belongings were not destroyed.

“I wish they could’ve come with me to Lafayette, but I knew they couldn’t,” she said. “It just didn’t feel right. I did feel bad, but of course my parents didn’t want me to feel like that.”

Fort said she received support from student donations that were given in the Student Union, but she experienced financial hardship during the fall semester. Despite this, she still excelled in her academics and campus involvement.

“I remember UL had the room filled with food, clothes, bottles of water,” she said. “I took a big bag of that back to my apartment because I remember not having enough money for groceries.”

Fort’s family resettled in their home just before Christmas, but renovations are still being completed on their home today. Fort said the family received considerable support from people wanting to help repair the house and get them back in.

“My dad has four brothers. One of them had his friends come and help us,” she said. “People we didn’t even know came to help us. It was like a whole construction crew. We still don’t have everything. All of that will come in time. I know people who are just now getting back in their house from the flood.”

Fort said she learned to be positive and stay strong in disastrous situations.

“When the unexpected hits you, the worst thing you can do is sit there in pity,” she said confidently. “I watched my parents be so strong about it. I never saw them upset about it. They were in work mode and making sure they were doing what they needed to do for their family.”

Claire Carriere

A night of rain and a marathon of Star Wars quickly turned into a night of concern for Claire Carriere and her family as they evacuated their flooded home and secured the safety of her disabled sister.

Although the water climbed higher and higher in her family’s front yard, Carriere said they were not worried about evacuating. However, by the time water crept into their house, the Carrieres began to reconsider.

“It wasn’t until the last minute, as the water was coming into the house, it was like, ‘OK; this isn’t good. How are we going to get her out?’ Cars couldn’t get to the house,” Carriere said about rescuing her sister.

Her sister, Chelsea, suffers from nemaline myopathy muscular dystrophy, and uses medical equipment to help her breathe.

Carriere, a junior psychology major, and her family were able to move Chelsea to a nearby aunt’s house.

Carriere and her family frantically elevated furniture and belongings that were at risk of being destroyed before evacuating the home.

A foot of water flooded the house.

“It was really just the shock and making sure that everyone was safe more so than just the material stuff. That was the biggest struggle, initially,” she said.

Carriere is a resident of Frenchman’s Creek. Over half of the 24 houses on her street, Beaujolais Parkway, flooded.

“We had houses getting about six and seven feet of water,” she said. “People in our neighborhood are still rebuilding.”

Carriere and her family moved back into their home just in time for Thanksgiving after multiple delays.

“It would be like, ‘OK; our home is going to be done in a month,’ but then it would get pushed back and then pushed back,” Carriere said. “You’ve got all the insulation in the wall; you’ve got to cut about four feet up the wall. We had to change out all the cabinets, the flooring, the walls. My dad’s house, for example, he got four feet of water and they’re still not back in.”

Facing the difficulties of being out of her home for almost four months, Carriere said the fall semester became arduous for her.

“Being a college student and not only excelling in your classes, but staying involved in things that you made prior commitments to is extremely difficult,” she said. “We were lucky enough to have family that would take us in instead of us being put up in a hotel, but even living in someone else’s home and sleeping on someone’s couch is kind of helpless.

“You feel super dependent, and it gives you this insecure feeling. That doesn’t help going into college courses,” Carriere continued. “People in Lafayette were really suffering. I feel like UL was really good about trying to accommodate for the flood victims.”

Despite those difficulties, Carriere still found the time to volunteer and help other victims who were impacted by the flood through campus organizations and her church, Our Savior’s Church. She said it was heartbreaking to watch others attempt to recover irreplaceable items.

“Like blow drying someone’s family pictures. You want to be strong for someone, but you also want to empathize,” she said. “I think a lot of people were somewhat embarrassed to say they lost some material items, but it was OK for them to feel that way.”

