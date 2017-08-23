Back to school means back to dorms and apartments for us students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, but it also means goodbye to the comforts of being home with parents. It means goodbye to delicious home-cooked meals that Mom made and back to Ramen and microwavable mac ‘n’ cheese.

I, for one, get tired of the same microwaved fare night after night, and long for something that I can really savor but doesn’t leave me mourning over the sudden echoing emptiness in my wallet. So I took to Lafayette in search of some great local, cheap and late-night choices.

For any late-night eater, Smitty’s Wings, 3822 W. Congress St., is a great place to check out. Their Facebook page boasts “the best wings and the coldest beers,” and I, a mere two months from drinking age, can at least say I agree about the wings.

The menu offers some nine different sauce choices ranging from Bangin’ Buffalo to Slammin’ Sriracha for both boneless and traditional wings. Prices are great for the food you receive. Snack orders for traditional wings (six wings) are $5.79 and go all the way to large orders (22 wings) for $17.89.

After giving the Smitty’s House Rub a try, I promised I’d be back again. The rub is full of pepper and savory goodness with a perfect edge of lemon on crispy, delicious wings. The food was great and the service was fantastic. The sports bar air of the place is nice and they’re open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday or 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays.

All-in-all it is a great place and for anyone not so into wings, you can still tag along with your friends for a late-night bite. Smitty’s also offers grilled and fried chicken plates ($7.99 each) and tons of popular sides, such as delicious french fries ($2.89) and homemade onion rings (an order of 10 for $4.28).

I also took a trip down to Judice Inn, 3134 Johnston St. More of an old-school diner type of place, the restaurant claims to have “the best burger in town” since 1947. I’m honestly not a huge fan of burgers as a general rule, but after having one here I think I’ll try to get mine from Judice Inn more often.

The burger was delicious, tasty and fairly priced at $3.50 for a hamburger. Although not too big, the meat was well-seasoned and well-cooked, and the Original Judice Sauce is something to give a try. (Side note: they also make a great coke float that I had fun trying to eat while I was driving down Johnston Street because the soft-serve looked too good to let melt).

Although not open as late (10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday), the food is good, made quickly for those of you on the go, and fairly priced with everything on the menu, except a pitcher of draft beer, under $7.

Finally, I made a stop at Caffé Cottage, and I’ll have to say this was my favorite of the three.

Set up in a very interesting manner, Caffé Cottage offers three distinct settings for its patrons to choose from. Outside, under a few hanging lights and dim streetlights, one can eat or talk or just relax to the sound of people playing their music. Inside, the entrance opens on a quiet room with booths for friends trying to relax or study together, while the right side of the Cottage opens into a dimly lit bar with some good music and a friendly staff of bartenders.

As far as food and drink go, Caffé Cottage offers great prices and an all-day menu of bar snacks (labeled Munchies on their menu), drinks, and (in my opinion, most importantly) breakfast food at fair prices ranging from just under $2 to $10.

I decided the best meal to test the quality of food was a BLT, a classic and truly underrated sandwich, and an order of french toast. Both were ready quickly and were delicious.

From quiet studying to a much less quiet night at the bar, Caffé Cottage would be great for any type of vibe I might be looking for, and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday. If you’re ever on East St. Mary or just looking for a place to kick back with some friends, pop into Caffé Cottage at 1013 E. St. Mary Blvd. and give it a try.