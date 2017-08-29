I have stressed the importance of community numerous times, but having a good support system has become more pertinent than ever. With such overt shows of bigotry, hatred and ignorance becoming the norm, to be able to express yourself openly with others makes the rough days worth getting through.

Unfortunately, it isn’t limited to Charlottesville. You can see it bleed out into the streets of Lafayette, with people bold enough to sport their Confederate flags and Trump stickers with pride, some even becoming ballsy enough to show off their nazi paraphernalia.

At a time where the individual who ended up inhabiting the White House (because he’s definitely #NotMyPresident) decided to condemn “all sides” (i.e., the oppressors and the oppressed) University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Joseph E. Savoie, Ed.D., sent out an email that made UL Lafayette’s stance on intolerance, and building community very clear, with the eloquence of someone deserving of his title.

He said: “There is no room for lack of respect or racism or sexism or phobias of any sort on this campus. Look around you. There are lots of people in this auditorium with all sorts of differences and distinctions. And those differences and distinctions — especially on a college campus — are a strength, not a weakness. Those differences and distinctions are to be respected and celebrated, not derided. My point here, and what I want you to know, is that despite the current environment, each of you is valued and every one of you is welcome here.”

I never expected to receive an email like this — especially in the predominantly conservative state of Louisiana — and it was much needed. For newcomers that weren’t sure what the school climate would entail, it’s a warm welcome.

For those in search of community, it can be easily found in GLASS (Giving Love Acceptance Safety and Support), the LGBTQIA+ organization on campus. It’s a great way to put yourself out there and meet new people in college. The officers of GLASS themselves can attest to this.

“GLASS brings a new meaning to diversity on campus,” said Daniel Richard, GLASS president. “From informative meetings, to its social events, and even its Drag Show, GLASS continues to be a huge presence on campus for equality. I enjoy taking part in this because it allows me to be a part of a community that is very accepting of each other; it’s one giant family.”

For those looking to get involved with GLASS, their next meeting is Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4-5 p.m. in room Bayou AB in the Student Union. And to support this lovely organization, UL Lafayette’s 9th annual drag show is Oct. 10th, so mark your calendars!