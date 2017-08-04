The Vermilion is pleased to present its first in a series of weekly podcasts chronicling the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ sports teams as they strive for success.

Hosted by our sports editor, Louis Prejean, the series combines comedy with current events in the SEC. In this episode, he discusses the start Cajuns soccer season and the exciting news on Louisiana baseball head coach Tony Robichaux. With the last topic, Cajuns football has begun practicing and Louis will give insight into the mindset of head football coach Mark Hudspeth.

The launch is part of the Vermilion’s latest efforts to bring the latest, most relevant information surrounding UL-Lafayette to its students, faculty, staff and alumni in new ways.

The Vermilion Sports Podcast will allow sports fans a closer look into the players’ and coaches’ lives as Prejean invites players, coaches and guests on the show for exclusive interviews.

Listen here:

Click here if you can’t see the file.