The Vermilion Sports Podcast is back for week four and sports editor Louis Prejean has the latest from the Cajuns football team as the start of the regular season nears. He also highlights every player from the Cajuns football fall camp that stood out to head coach Mark Hudspeth.

The golf team has released their full 2017-18 schedule and you can hear when and where the events for the fall semester take place. Louisiana’s soccer team began their season with a pair of games in Texas. Louis reveals the results for both of the games and notable stats from the beginning of the season.

Athletic Director Bryan Maggard has announced the return of a university mascot. There are discussions happening on whether it will be the return of a former mascot or starting over with a new mascot. Hear the timetable for the announcement and which former Cajuns mascot was rated as one of the top college football mascots by Sports Illustrated.

Find out who Louis believes are the most ridiculous mascots in the country and the stories behind each of them.

Hear all of this plus more information on the fourth episode of The Vermilion Sports Podcast.



